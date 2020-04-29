Some may have noticed a new road sign in town — Guest House Drive.
"I'm not sure if anyone has noticed, but the road at the end of Knox Street has been named Guest House Drive," The Guest House owner Corrie Sid said. "I purposefully am not saying it was ‘renamed’ because it was actually never named.
When The Guest House was associated with the city's nature trail, the old address was appropriate, but a new address was needed as it is now a separate entity.
"When I purchased The Guest House from the city, the address was 800 Knox St.," Sid said. "This address was appropriate when the parcel included all of the acreage associated with The Guest House and the nature trail."
However, before surplusing The Guest House, Tallassee City Council members separated the parcel of land to separate the two properties.
"But The Guest House and its land were carved away from the nature trail just before the property went into auction," Sid said.
This mixup in addresses can cause difficulties in driving directions to the soon-to-be venue.
"When one Googles 800 Knox St., it drops a pin at the corner of Knox and Gilmer Avenue," Sid said. "This would be a problem for anyone looking for The Guest House once we are up and running."
To make the change, Sid had to reach out to the Elmore County Emergency Management Agency.
"I contacted Elmore County 911 Administration in June 2019 to request an address change for The Guest House,” she said. “I requested that the property address be something on Lake Tallassee Drive. The person in charge of mapping at Elmore County 911 informed me that Lake Tallassee Drive did not exist in their records. I shared that it existed in Google Maps and they told me Google was wrong. I asked about emergency services and how they would find my property and they told me that we needed to name the road first and then we could deal with the address. So I asked if I could name the road and they said 'sure.’"
After getting approval from the county level, Sid then worked with city officials.
"I proceeded to reached out to the Mayor (Johnny Hammock) and asked if he would be OK if I named this road that had never been formally named and recorded with 911 and he was OK with it," she said. "In order to ensure folks know where The Guest House is located and to pay homage to this great landmark in our town, I chose to name the road Guest House Drive."
After getting approval from the county and municipal levels, Sid then had to wait over half of the year to have the sign erected and the info on Google Maps corrected.
"It took about eight months to get this road named, including the update to Google Maps, which took contacting a friend of mine who works at Google and getting him to contact Google Maps in India to get this road changed in their system," Sid said.
It took a lot of time and effort to have the road named but Sid said it was worth it.
"It was nice to see all of that work pay off," she said. "I'm also very excited to announce that our new address is 150 Guest House Dr. This has been formally recorded with Elmore County 911 Administration."