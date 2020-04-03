The latest COVID-19 cases reported by the Alabama Department of Public Health has reached 1,324 confirmed cases in the state of Alabama.
As of 10 a.m. Friday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Elmore County have increased to 18 from 17 overnight according to the ADPH. There are now six confirmed cases in Coosa County and in Tallapoosa County there are now 18 cases confirmed.
The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 21 across the state.
There are 34 deaths reported across the state. The ADPH has clarified these two categories and will separate reported deaths and confirmed deaths due to COVID-19.
ADPH to show separate categories for reported and confirmed deaths
Lee county gained five cases, with 96 cases confirmed at this time.
The Alabama Department of Public Health said it has tested 9,560 people as of this morning.
Current cases in each county as of Wednesday morning are listed below:
Autauga (12)
Baldwin (26)
Bibb (4)
Blount (7)
Bullock (2)
Butler (1)
Calhoun (13)
Chambers (78)
Cherokee (4)
Chilton (14)
Choctaw (4)
Clarke (2)
Clay (7)
Cleburne (6)
Coffee (3)
Colbert (5)
Conecuh (1)
Coosa (6)
Covington (3)
Crenshaw (1)
Cullman (9)
Dale (1)
Dallas (4)
DeKalb (8)
Elmore (18)
Escambia (2)
Etowah (14)
Fayette (1)
Franklin (4)
Greene (5)
Hale (3)
Houston (9)
Jackson (12)
Jefferson (332)
Lamar (1)
Lauderdale (13)
Lawrence (3)
Lee (96)
Limestone (26)
Lowndes (2)
Macon (5)
Madison (117)
Marengo (5)
Marion (11)
Marshall (8)
Mobile (71)
Monroe (3)
Montgomery (49)
Morgan (23)
Pickens (9)
Pike (7)
Randolph (8)
Russell (3)
St. Clair (20)
Shelby (103)
Sumter (7)
Talladega (8)
Tallapoosa (18)
Tuscaloosa (39)
Walker (36)
Washington (3)
Wilcox (5)
Winston (2)
