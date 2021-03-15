The Learning Tree in Tallassee will host a drive-thru crawfish boil on Saturday, April 10 from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.at City Hall.
According to Resource Development Coordinator, Stephanie Weldon, pre-orders will be accepted through Monday, March 29. $20 will buy a crawfish dinner with potatoes and corn.
Each plate will include 2 lbs. of crawfish, potatoes, sausage, and corn.
"We will accept orders through the close of business that day," Weldon said. "We encourage everyone to pre-order."
In addition to a crawfish plate, Crawfish Boil T-shirts are also available for purchase via preorder.
Because The Learning Tree is a nonprofit organization, it relies heavily on fundraisers such as this to maintain the services it offers.
"This is a great deal for a great cause," Weldon said.
Founded in 1983, The Learning Tree provides educational and residential services for children and adolescents with developmental disabilities, including autism. Today, it serves more than 600 children and families each year from more than 30 counties across Alabama. The majority of the children, ages 2 ½ to 21, have significant language and communication difficulties as well as challenging behaviors.
This is the 2nd annual Drive-thru Crawfish Boil. During last year's fundraiser, 200 pounds of crawfish were sold and that brought in $4,000 for the nonprofit organization.
The Learning Tree covers three regions across Alabama based in Jacksonville, Mobile, and Tallassee. Collectively they raised $10,000 for the three regional locations.
Not only does it take a lot of crawfish to pull off this fundraiser, but it also takes several community volunteers to cook and prepare plates.
To preorder go to http://learning-tree.org/event/crawfish-boil/ or contact Weldon at 334-415-9372 or sweldon@learning-tree.org.