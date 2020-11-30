From its unassuming beginnings in 1983, The Learning Tree Inc. has grown into an agency that plays a significant role in educating children and adolescents who have some of the most severe disability- related challenges. The Learning Tree now serves more than 700 of Alabama’s children.
As part of its mission, The Learning Tree is expanding its offerings to include Family Support Services at no charge to families with children with developmental disabilities, including autism. The program is designed to address specific issues affecting the health and functioning of a family. It may help a family through a difficult period, a major transition, or with mental/behavioral health problems. The option exists to include all family members or simply those willing to participate. While family therapy may not automatically solve family conflicts or make unpleasant situations go away it may help family members to understand one another and provide them with the skills to cope with challenging situations. It may also help the family achieve a sense of togetherness.
‘‘We are very fortunate to have Jim T. Jeffers, Ed.D., who is an ordained chaplain and retired educator, to work with families across Alabama,” The Learning Tree executive director Dr. Marc Williams said.
Specific benefits for families may include:
Gaining insights into the developmental stages of their child.
Benefitting from a professional that will listen in an accepting manner.
Sharing joys and frustrations without judgment.
Developing strategies to help keep families together, when in crisis.
Learning coping skills as a family.
Discovering new resources that are available to them.
Telehealth sessions are available by phone or online video meetings by appointment. Group support discussions among parents, family members, and professional staff to talk about family issues will also be available in the future.
To inquire about the program or to schedule an appointment email Jeffers at jjeffers44@gmail.com or call 334-799-0186.
The Daniel Foundation of Birmingham provided grant funding to help begin this service.
The Learning Tree is a nonprofit organization founded in 1983 in Mobile to provide educational and residential services for children and adolescents with developmental disabilities, including autism. Today more than 700 children are served from across the state. Seven schools and four clinics are provided in the north, central, and southern regions of Alabama.
For more information or to discover ways you can help, call or text 251-533-6044 or 251-331-2633 or visit our website at www.learning-tree.org.