The Learning Tree in Tallassee will host a drive-thru crawfish boil on Saturday, June 6.
According to resource development coordinator Stephanie Weldon, preorders will be accepted through Wednesday, June 3.
Pick up will be at The Learning Tree in Tallassee, located at 100 S Dubois St. Each plate will include 2 lbs. of crawfish, potatoes, sausage and corn.
“We will accept orders through the close of business that day,” Weldon said. “We encourage everyone to preorder.”
The cost is $20 per plate.
In addition to a crawfish plate, Summer Crawfish Boil T-shirts will also be available for $20. Shirts will be available until they are sold out. T-shirts can also be shipped.
Because The Learning Tree is a nonprofit organization, it relies heavily on fundraisers such as this to maintain the services it offers.
Founded in 1983, The Learning Tree provides educational and residential services for children and adolescents with developmental disabilities, including autism. Today, it serves more than 600 children and families each year from more than 30 counties across Alabama. The majority of the children, ages 2 ½ to 21, have significant language and communication difficulties as well as challenging behaviors.
To preorder go to http://learning-tree.org/event/crawfish-boil/ or contact Weldon at 334-415-9372 or sweldon@learning-tree.org.