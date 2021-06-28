The Market at Ag Heritage Park at Auburn University is open for the summer season from now until August 12. The market is open each Thursday from 3-6 p.m. It is an open-air, growers-only farmers’ market hosted by the College of Agriculture.
The market features vendors from around the area that are offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, herbs, ornamental plants and cut flowers, as well as locally produced jams and jellies, baked goods, soaps, honey, goat cheese and more.
The Market at Ag Heritage Park takes place on the grounds of the Edward L. Lowder Red Barn, located at 580-B S. Donahue Dr. near the two large silos. Parking is on the right just before you reach the barn.
Ag Heritage Park is a joint venture of the College of Agriculture and the Ag Alumni Association and is located on approximately 30 acres at the southwest corner of Samford Avenue and Donahue Drive.
The park pays tribute to Alabama’s farmers and agricultural sector, while also serving as a gathering place for students, faculty, alumni and friends throughout the year.
Ag Heritage Park has become a destination of choice for many College of Agriculture alumni, friends, faculty and staff for tailgating and a variety of university and community events, including the market.