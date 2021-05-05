There is a new restaurant about to open on Lake Martin. The Social, located at 2001 Castaway Island Rd., is slated to open this Friday, May 7. The new establishment will feature an open-air setting with plenty of food and drink specials.
Co-owners Ashely and Lane Minor and Craig and Katie Miller began renovating the building 10 weeks ago and, in that time, have made a dramatic difference.
"We have done a total facelift. We have gutted this place all the way down to the concrete. New studs, new everything. We started completely over," Ashley said.
According to Ashley, the group is aiming to create a unique, easygoing, Lake Martin destination.
"Laid back lake atmosphere," she said. "We will have oysters, crab claws, live music, Sunday brunch. Outdoor seating. We have garage rollup doors for indoor seating."
The new establishment will also feature daily specials that aim to please.
"We will have a nice dinner menu. We will have a filet, ribeye, shrimp, and some pretty cool stuff like that," Ashley said.
The Social will also feature fun and games.
"We will have some games, dart boards, ring toss, and things like that," Ashley said.
The new restaurant, which was once Dockside Grill and Harbor Docks, will also feature expanded parking and upgraded docks for boaters.
"We have expanded parking. We know that was an issue before. On the other side of the marina, people can park there. Pontoons can beach at the beach area, and we will have tie-ups," Ashley said.
Opening The Social on Lake Martin along with the Miller's was an easy choice for the Minor's.
"We love the Lake, Lane and live here and it's a perfect opportunity," Ashley said.
As for the name, The Social, Ashley said that was a no-brainer.
"We wanted it to be a cool place to hang out. We kept brainstorming and one day we thought what about, The Social? And we thought, that's it! Great! Let's go," she said.
The restaurant is slated to open this Friday, May 7.
"Come see us. We will have jazz every Sunday for brunch and live music every Friday and Saturday," Ashley said.