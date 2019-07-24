The Tallassee Rotary Club welcomed the Tallassee Police Department's Sergeant Brian Clayton and Detective Gennifer Drinkard. Clayton, who is the school resource officer for Tallassee City Schools, spoke to the club about the upcoming Back to School Bash, which is set for Aug. 2 from 6-8 p.m. at City Hall, and he talked about the upcoming school year.
Each year, Clayton sets out to furnish area students with the necessary school supplies.
"Walmart gives us a $1,500 grant and several other local businesses help out also. GKN is hosting a backpack drive this year to help out and Guardian Credit Union is collecting supplies."
Clayton has been organizing this event for five years and while he says it is exhausting, it is also very gratifying to serve the children in the community.
"They are my babies," said Clayton. "I think of all of them as my babies."
This year, thanks to the City of Tallassee, there will be a school resource officer stationed at each Tallassee City School. With two additional city-funded SROs, Clayton will spend the majority of his time at the elementary school.
"I will still stop by the other schools to see the students there," he said. "But for the most part, I will be at the elementary school."
When school isn't in session, Clayton spends his summers working with troubled youth in the community.
"I work the juvenile case," Clayton said. "I know most of the kids in Tallassee and they know me."
Clayton says he looking forward to the new school year and hopes area students are excited about it as well.
The Tallassee Rotary Club also donated $100 to the police department for the Back to School Bash. If you would like to donate, contact Sergeant Clayton at TPD at 334-283-6586.