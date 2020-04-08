Carmen Rodgers was recently named bureau chief for The Tallassee Tribune.
Rodgers has worked for The Tribune since September 2015 and served as staff writer for nearly five years.
"Carmen is an asset to our team in many ways but her biggest strength is one that isn't on your typical resume," managing editor Santana Wood said. "It's a love for Tallassee. She knows the news that is important to this community and she knows where to find it too. She cares about the folks who read our paper and the folks we write about, and that's why it makes perfect sense for her to be named bureau chief of The Tribune."
Rodgers is married to Dwight Rodgers Jr., better known as Dj, and they have two daughters, Jamie Rodgers and Hannah Rodgers.
Rodgers was born in Tallassee but moved to Montgomery with her parents when she was a child. Today, she lives in Friendship and considers herself part of the Tallassee community and enjoys calling it home.
“I am happy to serve this community,” Rodgers said. “I was born here and I truly feel like I belong here. Over the years, I have grown to know so many and they have grown to know me.”
Rodgers earned her bachelor’s degree in liberal arts of English from Auburn University in Montgomery in 2012 and a master’s degree in new media journalism in 2014 from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.
As the print and digital industry begin to synchronize, many have watched Rodgers on The Tribune’s Facebook page as host of “Monday with the Mayor.”
“While I am most comfortable behind the camera, I am beginning to be more and more relaxed in front of it,” Rodgers said.
Rodgers grew up around journalism and broadcasting.
“As a kid, every evening at 5 and 6 p.m. we watched my stepdad, Jim Benedict, on Montgomery’s CBS affiliate, WAKA Channel 8,” Rodgers said. “He was a field reporter and spent much of his time reporting from the Alabama State House.”
Rodger’s recalls the day former editor Mitch Sneed, who died July 2018, hired her as a staff writer.
“I bombed the grammar quiz, but I told him I was going to,” she said. “Despite that, he looked me in the eyes and asked, ‘Are you sure you want to work for a newspaper?’ Without hesitation I replied, ‘Yes, I want to be in the thick of it,’ and I got what I asked for — plus some.”
Since taking the position at The Tribune, Rodgers said she has come to realize just how distinct Tallassee truly is.
“I have learned so much over the past 4 1/2 years,” she said. “I can’t say enough good things about this city and the people who live here. I have seen this community band together to help their neighbor in need time and time again. Tallassee truly is one of a kind.”
Rodgers said she considers herself fortunate to be in this new position and is optimistic about her future in Tallassee.
“There is no doubt that Tallassee reached its pinnacle years ago during the industrial revolution,” she said. “However, I believe Tallassee has a bright future and I look forward to seeing what the future holds for this city. I believe this is where I am meant to be.”