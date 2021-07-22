It is that time of year again. It is time to nominate Tallassee High School alumni for the upcoming Hall of Pride induction.
"The Tallassee High School Alumni Association is accepting nominations for the 2022 Tallassee High School Hall of Pride," THSAA's Suzannah Wilson said. "Any member of the alumni association may nominate someone. The person being nominated does not have to be a member of the alumni association."
Each year, the alumni association also recognizes someone from the community who has made a positive impact but may not be a graduate of THS. The first recipient was the late Edwin R. Watkins, longtime director of music for the Tallassee City Schools.
"The Hall of Pride inducts up to three outstanding alumni each year and gives the Service Award to an individual who did not graduate from Tallassee High School but made a significant impact on the lives of the student and faculty," Wilson said.
Last year's John Edward (Hot) O'Brien, teacher, coach, athletic director, principal, and revered mentor was honored with the Service Award. The 2021 Hall of Pride Inductees includes Michelle Hayes Cole, a Tallassee native and THS Class of 1992. Olivia Pienezza Solomon, educator, author, historian, beloved Alabama short story writer and folklorist, and 1955 THS graduate. Sylvia Farrow Phillips who was in the 7th grade, Tallassee City Schools started its integration plan, and students were given a choice to stay at R. R. Moton or attend THS.
The deadline to nominate is October 1, 2021. To request a nomination packet, email suzy@suzannahsphotography.com or call 334-283-8172.