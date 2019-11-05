With homecoming behind them and Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays quickly approaching, the administrators at Tallassee High School are aiming to recognize some of the students who have already made an impact since the school year began in August.
"It's hard to believe that nine weeks of the 2019-20 school year are in the books," Tallassee High School principal Matt Coker said. "It's been a great start at Tallassee High School and as we prepare for the next quarter of the school year it's a good time to look back and recognize some of the student leaders here at THS."
According to Coker, with an outstanding student body selecting award recipients was not an easy process.
"A school year is only as good as the students in the building and we are very fortunate to have some of the finest students around," Coker said.
Students were selected for their various outstanding abilities.
"Jimmy Jones, All-State Insurance company with Kip Lowe, contacted me earlier this year and wanted to recognize some outstanding students in academics, athletics, arts and school spirit,” Coker said.
Coker incorporated several faculty members into the selection process and together they considered many factors when selecting which students to recognize.
"As I talked to our coaches, band directors and academic advisors we wanted to ensure our students would represent our school and community in all facets to include being a good student and performer in their area of expertise but more importantly would be of outstanding character," he said.
The first quarter nominees of the All-State Insurance "Good Hands" Team of Tallassee High School are: Belle Haynes who earned the Varsity Volleyball Award; Natalie Davis earned the THS Dance Team and School Spirit Award; Thomas Pollard earned The Pride of Tallassee Band Award; and Tavarious "Truck" Griffin earned the Varsity Football Award.
Coker said he appreciated the students who earned these awards and those who made it possible.
"Thank you to All-State Insurance, Jimmy Jones and Kip Lowe for sponsoring these awards for our students," Coker said. "Go Tigers.”