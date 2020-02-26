Tallassee High School students Brooke Jones, Cierra Young and Tameka Nabors went to Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) on Thursday, Feb. 20. RYLA is an intensive leadership experience organized by Rotary Clubs and districts in which students can leadership skills, have fun and make connections.
At RYLA, participants connect with leaders in the community and around the world to build communication and problem-solving skills; discover strategies for becoming a dynamic leader in their schools or communities; learn from community leaders, inspirational speakers and peer mentors; unlock potential and turn motivation into action; and form lasting friendships.
RYLA camps are organized by local Rotary Clubs and districts for candidates who are at least 14-years old. Depending on the needs of the community, RYLA may take the form of a one-day seminar, a three-day retreat or a weeklong camp.
Typically, events last three to 10 days and include presentations, activities and workshops covering a variety of topics.
RYLA participants are nominated by local Rotary Clubs. Contact the Tallassee Rotary Club on its Facebook page to find out more about RYLA events in the area, how to apply and any costs of getting involved.