Tallassee High School will hold the 2020 Awards Ceremony virtually via Facebook Live at 6 p.m. Thursday.
"You can go to the Tallassee High School Facebook page,” THS principal Matt Coker said. "We will actually be live in the auditorium that night, and we'll I'll make an opening statement right at 6 p.m.”
According to Coker, this untraditional ceremony will be held in the most traditional manner possible.
"We will follow the very similar program that we've done in the past," he said. "We'll start the awards night with the students that are graduating, that have an advanced diploma and students that are graduating with honors. We will recognize each of those students and as we're recognizing them live, their graduation picture will be flashed live on Facebook at that time."
Teachers from each department will produce a presentation video that will be featured during the ceremony.
"We'll follow that up with the departmental awards, and we'll have teachers that are doing a video presentation there will be an award for each department — English, math, science, social studies ,career tech,” Coker said. “Daniel Free will present the ag department. Every department gives out awards and that'll be presented that night as well.”
That will be followed by scholar award presentations from various colleges and universities.
"We will have the universities present awards to all the students that have got gotten a scholarship,” I will present some awards on behalf of the universities."
THS will follow that up with awards form local clubs and organizations.
"At the very end we do our military awards," Coker said.
Coker said the event will go on like any awards ceremony except without a conventional live audience.
"We're going present it just like we would on a normal night here, knowing that, obviously, we won't have the students and parents in attendance,” Coker said.
Even with the coronavirus closing schools in mid-March, Coker said the number of scholarship awards is on par for an average year.
"It's been very similar to our normal year," Coker said. "Very similar in the terms of the amounts that we've given out."
And with May marching along, many are still wondering about graduation. Coker said he is hopeful for a graduation ceremony under the lights.
"We're going be on the field in some form or fashion," he said. "I don't think it'll necessarily be a full normal graduation; I don't think that would be realistic. But we are looking at every option to figure out how to have those students come across. J.E. Hot O'Brien Stadium field, because that's what every graduate from Tallassee High School looks forward to, is that night on that football field and we just want to make sure we exhaust all possibilities to make that happen."