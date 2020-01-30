Should disaster strike, officials want the public to be better prepared. As an incentive, residents in Tallassee can take part in the 2020 severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday.
Alabama’s ninth annual severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday begins on Friday, Feb. 21 and ends Sunday, Feb. 23.
During the event, shoppers can purchase generators, flashlights, lanterns, tarps, plywood, radios, batteries and many more household items that would be useful during the event of sever weather without paying sales tax.
According to AlabamaRetail.org, Alabama shoppers will be able to stock up tax free on common supplies costing less than $60 every home and business needs to prepare for a natural disaster or even a general emergency. Generators costing $1,000 or less also can be purchased free of the state’s 4 percent sales tax during the tax holiday.
Alabama’s local governments wishing to add their tax savings to the holiday may do so by adopting a resolution or ordinance 30 days prior to the sales tax holiday weekend. The City of Tallassee adopted the ordinance in 2012.
While the City of Tallassee and Elmore County is participating in the upcoming sale tax holiday, Tallapoosa County is not recognizing it. What does this mean? Consumers in East Tallassee, which is inside Tallapoosa County, will be charged the county tax but no city tax will apply to designated items. In Elmore County, consumers will not pay city or county sales tax on designated items.
Only four states in the nation to recognize the severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday.
Tax-exempt items include the following priced at $60 or less:
• Flashlights, lanterns
• Battery-powered or hand-crank radio
• Batteries
• First-aid kits
• Cell phone chargers
• Two-way radios
• Manual can openers
• Tarps and plastic sheeting
• Duct tape
• Fire extinguishers
• Tie-down kits, bungee cords or rope
Other tax-free items include: Coolers, ice packs, plywood, window film and smoke/fire/carbon monoxide detectors. Portable generators and power cords costing $1,000 or less are also tax-free this year. For a full list of tax-free items, go to alabamaretail.org/alabamasalestaxholidays.