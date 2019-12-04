On Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 1:07 a.m. the Tallassee Police Department responded to the Sunoco Gas Station on Gilmer Avenue in reference to a robbery.
According to Chief of Tallassee Police, Matthew Higgins, the clerk advised that two male suspects had attempted to rob the store but fled without getting any currency.
Tallassee Investigators later learned that the Shell Station on Hwy 231 in Wetumpka had been robbed with a similar description.
The Investigative Divisions from TPD and Wetumpka Police Department began working cooperatively and were able to quickly identify some suspects in these robberies.
A white female juvenile and a black male adult, Jaden Potts, age 18, of Tallassee, were both taken into custody around 9 a.m. and charged with robbery for both gas stations.
A black male juvenile was taken into custody later that day and also charged in both robberies. There are also pending charges in unrelated crimes.
“I would like to commend the officers and detectives from both agencies for their outstanding teamwork in identifying and apprehending these suspects in such a timely manner. All three suspects were charged with two counts of robbery first degree and placed in the Elmore County Jail,” Higgins said.
All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.