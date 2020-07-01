The Eclectic Police Department has officially notified CrimeStoppers of the capture of
conspiracy suspect Jeremy Robert File. He is no longer wanted by law enforcement.
File was captured last Wednesday morning in the area of Herd Street in Tallassee. He was taken into custody by the Tallassee Police Department and was turned over to the Eclectic Police Department and transported back to the Eclectic. No other details were released.
Eclectic investigators advise File was wanted on conspiracy charges involving catalytic converter thefts throughout multiple jurisdictions, as well as several drug-related charges.