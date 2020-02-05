Tallassee Police Department chief Matthew Higgins delivered the annual statistics report during the Jan. 28 regular Tallassee City Council meeting.
According to Higgins, TPD handled 13,538 calls for service with 7,845 of those dedicated to security checks. The TPD answered 419 alarms.
There were 2,578 traffic stops conducted with 533 traffic citations written in 2019. Members of TPD wrote 1,768 incident reports over the last 12 months, with 217 being domestic/offense reports, and 227 accident reports.
TPD made 1,183 arrests in 2019, including 240 felonies, 785 misdemeanors, 21 juvenile felonies and 19 juvenile misdemeanors, 74 felony narcotic and 44 misdemeanor narcotic arrests.
TPD closed 239 cases and impounded 48 guns in 2019.
Higgins, who took the position in 2017, said over the past three years officers handled 36,576 calls for service, 9,213 traffic stops, 5,501 incident/offense reports, 660 accident reports, 15,092 security checks and made a combined total of 2789 arrests, with 443 felony arrests, 1,976 misdemeanor arrests and 440 arrests for narcotics. TPD closed 545 cases over the past three years and impounded 258 guns in that time span.