Tallassee Police Department chief Matthew Higgins took the time to pay recognition to the recently promoted men and women at the Tallassee Police Department during the Jan. 28 council meeting.
"I feel like these officers who do this job and this work that they need public recognition," Higgins said. "I want people to see who they are and recognize them and know that they have made another step in their career to get to that next rank.
"I appreciate the hard work that they do.”
Sergeant Genifer Drinkard was promoted to lieutenant.
"She keeps up with all of the cases," Higgins said. "She makes sure that the detectives get the cases, that the cases are closed and following up on leads. She keeps up with a lot of other stuff."
Corporal Matthew Manning was promoted to sergeant.
"(Manning) is one of the nightshift supervisors,” Higgins said. “He is one of the people who is making sure that we're out here with business checks, traffic stops and the apprehension of felons. I would like to commend him on his work.”
Corporal Mike Anderson was promoted to sergeant. Anderson was unable to attend the meeting.
Officer Joshua Highland was promoted to corporal. Highland serves as the school resource officer at Tallassee High School.
"Corporal Highland was moved to the high school this year and he is doing an outstanding job as one of the SROs,” Higgins said. “I want to commend him for the job that he has done.”
Officer Joshua Smith was promoted to corporal.
"Corporal Smith is one of the daytime officers," Higgins said. "They do an outstanding job out here taking calls. Patrol is the initial point. That's where we’re out in the streets making initial contact with people and that's a big portion of the stats."
These members of TPD received a standing ovation from the council and everyone in attendance.
"I want to say thank you to not only the officers who were promoted here tonight but to all the officers," Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock said. "Police officers, thank you for the job that you do."