The Tallassee Police Department is currently investigating a business burglary that occurred at
SCF Buildings on July 17. At around 9:24 p.m., an unknown male unlawfully entered a business located in the 5400 block of Notasulga Road and stole unspecified property belonging to the business.
Tallassee investigators are hoping someone will be able to identify the burglary suspect through the released photos.
If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect or his whereabouts, please immediately call the police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or
download the P3-tips app.
Make sure you receive a tip ID and password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a followup question.
You may also use CrimeStoppers toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP. Tips may lead to a cash reward.