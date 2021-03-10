The Tallassee Police Department is currently investigating the theft of a 2017 Honda ATV.
On Monday, March 1, at approximately 3:23 a.m. a theft occurred in the 100 block of S. Harper Street when a 2017 Honda Rubicon TRX-500 was taken from a private residence.
Video surveillance was collected from numerous sources and the suspect’s vehicle has been potentially identified as a dark colored Chevrolet Avalanche. The suspect vehicle can be seen in numerous areas of the city prior to the theft of the ATV. It was also seen pulling a mid-sized trailer.
The ATV is described as dark green in color with a black brush-guard/front rack and rear rack.
If you have any information regarding this crime, please immediately call the Tallassee Police Department at 334-283-6586 or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download our P3-tips app. Make sure to receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question.
The CrimeStoppers toll free number is 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Your Tip may lead to a cash reward.