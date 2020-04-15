The Tallassee Police Department has made some adjustments to help limit exposure to the public and officers during the coronavirus pandemic by discouraging citizens from coming to the station for non-emergency reasons.
“We are trying our best to not interact unless we have to,” Tallassee police chief Matthew Higgins said. “Of course, when we go out on calls we have to be around others, but we have done everything that we can to limit our exposure so that we can be available.”
With longer days and warmer temperatures, Higgins said, at TPD, it’s like an early summer vacation without the vacation.
“It’s kind of like the summertime; it’s just a little sooner” he said. “The only difference is there are a lot of people who go out of town during the summer and right now you don’t have that because there’s nowhere to go.”
With a statewide stay-at-home order in place, more families are spending more time together.
Although this new-found family -time is great for some, it can be stressful for others and that can lead to an increase in domestic calls.
“We’ve seen a small uptick in neighbor or family disputes, things like that. It’s cabin -fever,” Higgins said. “A little bit of an uptick in that but so far it hasn’t been bad, but I’m sure the longer this goes on the more of that we’ll see.”
While there have has only been only a minor increase in domestic calls since the health crisis
began but, TPD has long had plans in place should if the situation gets worse.
“We had contingency plans long before this,” Higgins said. “We have contingency plans with the (Elmore County) sheriff’s office, with our dispatch centers. If it came down to it, we can roll our calls to Elmore County and they roll their calls through our dispatch.”
The coronavirus health pandemic is unusual because it is affecting the entire country and each state has to take emergency actions at the same.
“This is a little unique but we are handling it like we would any type of natural disaster or emergency,” Higgins said. “Law enforcement and public safety have always been prepared for things like this. Like when the tornado hit Wetumpka. It’s the same thing, the only difference now is natural disasters affect small portions. If you need something, you can reach out to another state. This is affecting every state,” Higgins said.
Like the contingency plans, TPD also has PPE personal protective equipment (PPE) for officers, but according to Higgins, that supply could quickly be exhausted.
“We are ready for things like this” Higgins said. “We try to keep supplies in stockpile. This will burn through a lot of it.”
In addition to personal protection equipmentPPE, TPD is taking further safety measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
“We are checking temperatures, wearing gloves, using disinfectant," Higgins said. “We have limited access to the building. We are asking people to call in for some of the reports. We are still making reports but we aren’t going face to face for something that doesn’t require it.”
While Higgins is discouraging citizens from coming to the station for non-emergency reasons, he assures the public that officers are actively working to enforce the state-issued stay-at-home order and all other laws, all while staying safe.
“We are still making stops. This doesn’t mean that you can drive 200 (miles an hour mph) through town. We still have to do what we have to do. Unfortunately, there is an inherent risk in what we do. We can’t not go to a domestic call because someone there may have the (coronavirus). We have to do everything that we can do to limit exposure.”
These new safety measures are in place to better protect everyone from the coronavirus.
“We’re doing all we can and it’ a day- by- day thing,” Higgins said.