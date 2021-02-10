Feb. 7
Negative contact was made following a call for a domestic incident on John Street.
TPD gave extra residential patrol on Jordan Avenue.
TPD gave extra business patrol on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
Advice was for a call for reckless driving on Gilmer Avenue.
TPD gave extra residential patrol on Redden Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Barnett Boulevard.
TPD gave extra business patrol on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
Advice was given following a call for suspicious activity on Gilmer Avenue.
A report was made for a domestic incident on Stewart Street.
Advice was given for a suspicious vehicle on 3rd Avenue.
TPD gave extra residential patrol on Jordan Avenue.
Negative contact was made following a report for a complaint of gunfire on Rickey Lane.
TPD assisted a motor vehicle accident on AL Hwy 229.
Animal control was called to Riverside Avenue.
TPD assisted with a stove fire on Friendship Road.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Dubois Street.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on Salem Place.
Advice was given following a walk-in on Barnett Boulevard.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on AL Hwy 229.
A follow up was made on Worthington Circle.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
TPD served two subpoenas on Subpoena Service W Main Street.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on Hudson Place.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Noble Road.
TPD served two subpoenas on N McKenzie Street.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Hull Street.
TPD had a follow up on Cannon Road.
Advice was given for an animal complaint on Main Street.
Advice was given following a juvenile complaint on Holland Drive.
A report was made for theft on Gilmer Avenue.
TPD assisted a motorist on Gilmer Avenue.
Advice was given for a walk-in on Barnett Boulevard.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on EB Payne Sr Drive.
Advice was given following a juvenile complaint on Gilmer Avenue.
TPD made two drug arrests and made two reports following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A report was made for a medical call on Herren Street.
Feb. 6
A report was made for the unauthorized use of a vehicle on Macedonia Road.
An accident report was made for a hit and run no injury/property damage on Indian Trail.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
TPD gave extra business patrol on Gilmer Avenue.
Officers answered a false alarm call on Hornsby Drive.
Advice was given following a call for a noise ordinance on Ashurst Avenue.
A warrant arrest was made on Barnett Boulevard.
Advice was given following a follow up on Kent Road.
TPD gave extra residential patrol on Notasulga Road.
Negative contact was made following an attempt to contact on Cliff Street.
TPD assisted with a medical call on Kent Road.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
TPD made a welfare check on James Street.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Ashurst Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Notasulga Road.
Negative contact was made following a call for suspicious activity on Lower Tuskegee Road.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
Officers responded to a false alarm call on Gilmer Avenue.
Feb. 5
A report was made following a call for a domestic dispute on Gilmer Avenue.
A report for criminal mischief was made on Riverhills Drive.
Advice was given following a call for a civil disturbance on Powers Avenue.
Negative contact was made following a report of reckless driving on AL Hwy 229.
Advice was given following a walk-in on Barnett Boulevard.
An accident report was made following a motor vehicle accident w/ injury on Gilmer Avenue.
Advice was given following a walk-in on Barnett Boulevard.
A supplement report was made following a walk-in on Barnett Boulevard.
TPD assisted another agency on Upper River Road.
Officers answered a false alarm call on Noble Road.
Officers answered a false alarm call on Herrin Hill Road.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on Jordan Avenue.
TPD answered a medical call on Gilmer Avenue.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Friendship Road.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Friendship Road.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Friendship Road.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Friendship Road.
TPD assisted a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.
A written warning was issued following a traffic stop on N Ann Avenue.
TPD worked a school crossing on Friendship Road.
TPD worked a school crossing on AL Hwy 229.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Friendship Road.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Friendship Road.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on N Ann Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Friendship Road.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on Friendship Road.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on N Ann Avenue.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on Notasulga Road.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on Notasulga Road.
TPD advised following a report of suspicious activity on 4th Street.
A report for harassment was made on Gilmer Avenue.
TPD assisted another agency AL Hwy 229.
Officers assisted a citizen on Gilmer Avenue.
A report for theft was made on Dorman Avenue.
TPD worked a school crossing on Friendship Road.
TPD worked a school crossing on AL Hwy 229.
A report for criminal mischief was made on Carr Street.
Advice was given for harassment on E Patton Street.
Advice was given for harassment on E Patton Street.
A report for harassment was made at Community Hospital.
A warrant arrest and a report for trespassing were made at Community Hospital.
Advice was given for loitering on Gilmer Avenue.
Feb. 4
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Camellia Drive.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Friendship Road.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
Citations were issued following a traffic stop on S Wesson Street.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Freeman Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on S Ann Avenue.
Citations were issued following a traffic stop on Little Road.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
Citations were issued following a traffic stop on E Patton Street.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Caldwell Street.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on N Ann Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Barnett Boulevard.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Barnett Boulevard.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Freeman Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Little Road.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Friendship Road.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on Friendship Road.
TPD directed traffic on E.B Payne Sr, Drive.
TPD directed traffic on Friendship Road.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Friendship Road.
A written warning was issued following a traffic stop on Friendship Road.
A written warning was issued following a traffic stop on Friendship Road.
Advice was given following a walk-in on Barnett Boulevard.
A report for a stolen vehicle was made on Friendship Road.
Advice was following a report of panhandling on Gilmer Avenue.
A warrant arrest was made on Barnett Boulevard.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Sims Avenue.
A residence was secure following an open door on Riverside Avenue.
TPD directed traffic on Friendship Road.
TPD conducted a welfare check on Freeman Avenue.
TPD directed traffic on E.B Payne Sr, Drive
Information was exchanged following a private property traffic accident on Gilmer Avenue.
An warrant arrest was made on E Patton Street.
A juvenile complaint was canceled on Barnett Boulevard.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Central Boulevard.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on AL Hwy 14.
Negative contact was made following a complaint of a noise ordinance on S Ashurst Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
Advice was given following a report of a suspicious vehicle on Notasulga Road.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Notasulga Road.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A report was made for a domestic dispute on Jacob Court.
Negative contact was made following a report of reckless driving on AL Hwy 229.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Notasulga Road.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
TPD assisted with a medical call on Kent Road.
TPD gave extra residential patrol on Notasulga Road.
Feb. 3
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
Advice was given for a suspicious vehicle on EB Payne Sr Drive.
TPD directed traffic on E.B Payne Sr, Drive.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Friendship Road.
TPD directed traffic on Friendship Road.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Friendship Road.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Friendship Road.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Friendship Road.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Friendship Road.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Friendship Road.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Friendship Road.
TPD removed debris from the roadway on E Patton Street.
TPD removed debris from the roadway on Central Boulevard.
Advice was given following a walk-in on Barnett Boulevard.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
Advice was given following a walk-in on Barnett Boulevard.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on Jordan Avenue.
TPD directed traffic on Friendship Road.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on N Ann Avenue.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on Friendship Road.
TPD directed traffic on E.B Payne Sr, Drive.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on N Ann Avenue.
A written warning was given following a traffic stop on Friendship Road.
A report for burglary was made on Notasulga Road.
TPD advised about a suspicious vehicle on Lakewood Drive.
Advice was given following a juvenile complaint on Sims Avenue.
Feb. 2
TPD directed traffic on AL Hwy 229.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Jordan Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on AL Hwy 229.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on Barnett Boulevard.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Cottage Hill Road.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on AL Hwy 229.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
TPD answered an investigative call on Gilmer Avenue.
A report was made for a suicide attempt on the Fitzpatrick Bridge.
TPD assisted with a medical call on Preer Street.
Advice was given for a walk-in on Barnett Boulevard.
Negative contact was made following a report of a suspicious person on Notasulga Road.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Hudson Place.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Camellia Drive.
TPD made extra business patrol on Tallassee Hwy.
TPD made extra business patrol on Quail Run Drive.
TPD made extra business patrol on Gilmer Avenue.
TPD made extra business patrol on Friendship Road.
TPD made extra business patrol on Notasulga Road.
TPD made extra business patrol on Tallassee Hwy.
TPD made extra business patrol on Tallassee Hwy.
TPD made extra business patrol on Notasulga Road.
TPD made extra business patrol on Notasulga Road.
TPD made extra business patrol on Notasulga Road.
TPD made extra business patrol on Tallassee Hwy.
A warrant arrest was made on Powers Avenue.
An investigation report was made on Barnett Boulevard.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A warrant arrest was made on N Ann Avenue.
Advice was given following a report of a suspicious person on Notasulga Road.
TPD directed traffic on AL Hwy 229.
TPD directed traffic on Friendship Road.
A report was made for a walk-in on Barnett Boulevard.
Advice was given following a report of a suspicious person on Friendship Road.
An accident report was made following a vehicle accident on S Ann Avenue.
A drug arrest was made following a traffic stop on Central Boulevard.
A report was made following a walk-in on Barnett Boulevard.
Advice was given following a walk-in on Barnett Boulevard.
Advice was given for a civil matter on Central Boulevard.
A report for theft was made on Carr Street.
Negative contact was made following a report of a suspicious person on Derry Street.