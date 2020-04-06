According to a report from Tallassee Police Department, the Dollar General on Notasulga Rd in east Tallassee was the broken into on Thursday, April 2, by an unknown black male. Nothing was taken from the store but the suspect did cause damage to the property.
TPD responded to the business at 6 a.m. after the manager reported that someone broke the front glass door with a rock and entered the establishment.
After reviewing footage from the store’s surveillance camera police reported the suspect, “Entered into the building and went straight to the cigarette case. The subject attempted to open the case but it was locked and the subject started to shake and rock the case back and forth until it fell over onto the cash register causing damage.”
After failing to gain access to the cigarette case, the suspect broke into a cash register but it was empty.
According to TPD, the suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction.
If you have any information regarding this break-in, contact TPD at 334-283-6568.