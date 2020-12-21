The Tallassee Police Department is seeking the identity of two males wanted for armed robbery.
On Friday, Dec. 18 at approximately 5:30 p.m. two armed males entered the Title Cash business, located at 904-A Gilmer Ave.
Upon entry of the business, an employee was held at gunpoint by one of the suspects while the other suspect searched the business.
The suspects were able to collect an undisclosed amount of money and the employee's car keys. Both suspects then fled from the business in the employee's vehicle.
The vehicle has since been located and is in the custody of the Tallassee Police Department at this time.
One suspect is described as being a black male, approximately 6 feet tall, with a thin/skinny build, and is possibly in his mid to late '20s. The second suspect is believed to be a black male who stands between 5'8 and 5'10 and is believed to be in his mid to late '20s as well, with a
muscular/athletic build.
If you have any information regarding the identity of the two suspects or their whereabouts, please immediately call the Tallassee Police Department at 334-283-6586 or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download our P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question.
You may also use CrimeStoppers toll-free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward.
A criminal charge is an accusation. All defendant are assumed innocent unless and
until proven guilty.