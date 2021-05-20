May 10
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on North Avenue.
Officers assisted another agency on Friendship Road.
Advice was given in a follow-up on Cottage Hill Road.
Officers worked school crossing on AL Hwy 229.
Officers were in school crossing on Barnett Boulevard.
As a painter was served on South Tallassee Drive.
A report was made for a domestic dispute on Ashurst Bar Road.
A subpoena was served on Joy Street.
Officers made negative contact during a subpoena service on North Avenue.
Advice was given in a follow-up on Gilmer Avenue.
Officers conducted a follow-up on Gilmer Avenue.
A subpoena was served on Quail Run Drive.
A report was made following a walk-in on Barnett Boulevard.
Four subpoenas were served on West Main Street.
Officers made negative contact in the subpoena service on Ricky Lane.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Barnett Boulevard.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Freeman Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Barnett Boulevard.
Officers made negative contact in the subpoena service on Gilmer Avenue.
Advice was given a welfare check on Clay Street.
A subpoena was served on Indian Trail.
Advice was given following a walk-in on Barnett Boulevard.
A written warning was given following a traffic stop on Macedonia Road.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on N Mackenzie Street.
Officers made a felony warrant arrest following a traffic stop on 2nd Avenue.
Officers made a felony warrant arrest following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
Officers worked school crossing on AL Hwy 229.
A report was made following a walk-in on Barnett Boulevard.
An accident report was made following a vehicle accident on Friendship Road.
A report was made following a walk-in on Barnett Boulevard.
Advice was given in an investigation on Freeman Avenue.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on Freeman Avenue.
Advice was given following a verbal altercation on Paxton Drive.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on N Ann Avenue.
Officers gave extra residential patrol on Cottage Hill Court.
Advice was given following a call for criminal mischief on Barnett Boulevard.
Advice was given following a welfare check on Ashurst Avenue.
Advice was given following a report of a suspicious vehicle on Freeman Avenue.
Advice was given following a report of criminal mischief on John Street.
A report was made for a domestic incident on Gilmer Avenue.
May 11
Officers answered a residential false alarm call on Gilmer Avenue
Officers work school crossing on Barnett Boulevard.
Officers work school crossing on AL Hwy 229.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Notasulga Road.
A subpoena was served on Adams Street.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Peachwood Drive.
Two subpoenas were served on Benson Avenue.
A subpoena was served on Ashurst Avenue.
A written warning was given following a traffic stop on North DuBose Street.
A report was made for criminal mischief on Friendship Road.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Peachwood Drive.
A written warning was given following a traffic stop on Peachwood Drive.
Officers made negative contact in the subpoena service on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop while Barnett Boulevard.
A report of lost property was made on Gilmer Avenue.
There was an animal complaint on Redden Avenue.
Officers answered a false alarm called Central Boulevard.
A report was made following a walk-in on Barnett Boulevard.
Advice was given following a walk-in on Barnett Boulevard.
Advice was given for a suicidal subject on Clay Street.
Advice was given following a report of trespassing on Macedonia Road.
Three subpoenas were served on Ricky Lane.
An arrest warrant was served following a traffic stop on 2nd Street.
Two subpoenas were served on Barnett Boulevard.
Negative contact was made following an attempt to serve on Ricky lane.
Officers assisted a citizen on Barnett Boulevard.
An arrest was made on Birch Street.
Officers made negative contact for an animal complaint on Ashurst Bar Road.
A report was made following a walk-in on Barnett Boulevard.
A follow-up was conducted on Joy Street.
A report was made for a domestic incident at Tallassee Community ER.
Advice was given following a complaint for harassment on Gilmer Avenue.
Advice was given in a juvenile complaint on Hickory Street.
A report was made for a domestic incident on Wall Street.
Negative contact was made follow the noise complaint on Friendship Road.
May 12
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
Officers gave extra residential patrol on Friendship Road.
A report was made following a domestic dispute on 3rd Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
Officers directed traffic on Barnett Boulevard.
Officers directed traffic on AL Hwy 229.
Advice was given following a domestic incident on 3rd Street.
An accident report was made following a traffic accident with no injuries on Friendship Road.
Officers assisted with a blown transformer on South Tallassee Drive.
Officers assisted a motorist on Grant Street.
Animal Control was called the Paxton Drive.
Officers gave a funeral escort on Friendship Road.
Advice was given following or a report of trespassing on 3rd Avenue.
A subpoena was served on N Ann Avenue.
Advice was given in a citizen inquiry on Hillcrest Street.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Cliff Street.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Notasulga Road.
Officers assisted another agency on Clay Street.
Animal Control was called the S DuBose Street.
Officers direct to school traffic on AL Hwy 229.
Animal Control was called the Gilmer Avenue.
A report was made following a walk-in on Barnett Boulevard.
A report was made following a domestic dispute on 3rd Avenue.
Officers gave an escort on 3rd Avenue.
Information was exchanged following a traffic accident with no injuries on Barnett Boulevard.
Advice was given following a welfare check on Hickory Street.
Officers answered a false alarm call on Jordan Avenue.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
An arrest and a report were made on Wood Street.
Animal control was called to Ashurst Avenue.
Advice was given following a traffic stop on Notasulga Road.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given the following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
May 13
advice was given following a walk-in on Barnett Boulevard.
No report was needed following a traffic accident with no injuries on Gammels Store Road. Advice was given in a welfare check on Howard Street.
Officers assisted medic on Little Road.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Notasulga Road.
Officers directed traffic on AL Hwy 229.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
Officers directed school traffic on Barnett Boulevard.
A warrant arrest was made on Barnett Boulevard.
A report was made for the unauthorized use of a vehicle all Herd Street.
Officers directed traffic on Gilmer Avenue.
An assignment was complete following the report of a suspicious vehicle on Camillia Drive.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Macedonia Road.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Macedonia Road.
Officers answered a false bank alarm on Gilmer Avenue.
A warrant arrest was made on Notasulga Road.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Notasulga Road.
Animal Control was called to Lily Avenue.
Officers assisted a motorist on Tallassee Highway.
Advice was given following a complaint of trespassing on Freeman Avenue.
A report was made for breaking and entering of a vehicle on Gilmer Avenue.
Advice was given following a complaint of harassing communications on N Ann Avenue.
A warrant arrest was made on Barnett Boulevard.
Advice was given following a walk-in on Barnett Boulevard.
A warrant arrest in a report was made following a domestic dispute on East Patton Street. Officers gave an escort on AL Hwy to 229.
An assignment was complete following a welfare check on AL Hwy 229.
Advice was given following a walk in all Barnett Boulevard.
Negative contact was made following a report of gunfire on Cliff Street.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
Officers assisted a medical call on Hanil Drive.
Officers assisted a medical call on 3rd Avenue.
A report was made following a call for criminal mischief on Birch Street.
Advice was given following a call for criminal mischief on Birch Street.
May 14
Officers made negative contact following the welfare check on Macedonia Road.
Officers directed traffic school crossing AL Hwy 229.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A follow-up was made on Herd Street.
A warrant arrest was made on Freeman Avenue.
The roadway was cleared on Barnett Boulevard.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Jordan Avenue.
Officers directed traffic on Central Boulevard.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gene Street.
Officers directed traffic at the school crossing on AL Hwy 229.
Advice was given in a citizen inquiry on Barnett Boulevard.
A VIN verification was carried out on Orchard Street.
Advice was given following the report of an intoxicated person on 2nd Avenue.
Advice was given following the report of fraudulent use of a credit card on Herbert Street.
Information was exchanged in a private property traffic accident on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Hudson Place.
Advice was given in a walk-in on Barnett Boulevard.
A report was made following a report of theft on Ricky Lane.
Advice was given in a juvenile complaint on Friendship Road.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Freeman Avenue
Advice was given following a suspicious vehicle on Notasulga Road.
May 15
Advice was given in a civil matter all Little John Drive.
Advice was given in a domestic incident on Recreation Center Road.
Officers gave a funeral escort on Jordan Avenue.
Officers gave a funeral escort on Friendship Road.
An accident report was made following a traffic accident with injuries on Gunn Drive.
A verbal warning is given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
Advice was given following a noise ordinance complaint on Carr Circle.
A verbal warning was given following the traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A report was made in a domestic dispute on Ashurst Bar Road.
Advice was given in a citizen assist on Cherry Street.
May 16
Advice was given following the report of a suspicious vehicle on Herd Street.
Negative contact was made following a complaint of a noise ordinance on John Street.
A follow-up was made on Ashurst Bar Road.
Advice was given following the report of a suspicious vehicle on Notasulga Road.
Advice was given following noise ordinance complaint on 2nd Avenue.
Officers assisted a medical call on Recreation Center Road.
Advice was given in a civil dispute on Rushing Circle.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on N Ann Avenue.
Advice was given following a walk up and on Barnet Boulevard.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
Advice was given for a juvenile complaint on John Street.
Advice was given following a walking on Barnett Boulevard.
A report was made following the walk-in on Barnett Boulevard.
A written warning was given following a traffic stop on N Ann Avenue.
Advice was given in a citizen inquiry on John Street.
Advice was given following the report of reckless driving on Riverside Avenue.
Negative contact was made following a domestic dispute complaint or Ricky Lane.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on 3rd Street.
Advice was given following a report of reckless driving on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A citation was issued following a traffic stop on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Jordan Avenue.
Advice was given following a noise complaint on 1st Avenue.
Advice was given following a complaint of loitering on Gilmer Avenue.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Barnett Boulevard.
Officers gave extra residential patrol on Friendship Road.
May 17
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Notasulga Road.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on E.B. Payne SR. Drive.
A verbal warning was given following a traffic stop on Main Street.
Officers gave extra residential patrol on Apple Avenue.