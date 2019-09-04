Did you have a bounty harvest this year only to be left with a tightly-packed pantry of jelly, jam and pickle jars? If so, Tractor Supply in Tallassee has a solution for you. The store is looking for farmers, crafters and artisans to sell their homemade and homegrown goods at its farmers market Sept. 28.
Tractor Supply is encouraging crafters and growers with an interest in everything from homemade crafts and candles to baked goods, art and gardening to sign up. Nonprofit organizations and food trucks are also welcome to register.
By registering, participants will have the opportunity to showcase and sell their goods and services in tented areas near the storefront free of charge.
The event is an opportunity for members of the community to showcase their many talents and display homemade and homegrown goods, whether they are new to the market or have been selling for years.
Every fall Tractor Supply hosts local vendors and creators at its on-site farmers market to celebrate the community spirit. The farmers market is open to the public, providing a platform for budding businesses in a fun, family-friendly setting.
"Each Tractor Supply store serves as an important member of the community in which it operates,” said Mary Lawley, vice president of store administration at Tractor Supply Company.
“We are always looking for ways to connect with and support our neighbors, and the farmers market is a wonderful opportunity for this. We are always amazed by the talent we see at this event and are so pleased to play a part in helping these neighbors thrive.
Whether the specialty is fruit and vegetables or soaps and candles, all crafters and creators are invited to participate.
All vendors participating must comply with state and local ordinances. No license is needed.
Tractor Supply has a calendar of annual nationwide events to participate in. People also have the opportunity to partner with a local store on additional events. Partner registration typically opens
six to eight weeks before the event date. For more information about the upcoming farmers market call 334-252-0203. To register for this event online go to www.tractorsupply.com