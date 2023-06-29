A Macon County man was arrested on multiple illegal drugs offenses after a traffic stop in Tallassee on Thursday.
Tallassee Police Department officers were patrolling the area of Delta Road and South Tallassee Drive in Tallapoosa County when they stopped Keone Cunningham of Tuskegee. Officers encountered 563 grams of marijuana, five grams of heroin, five grams of cocaine, four grams of crack cocaine and 12 grams of what is believed fentanyl.
“It is one of the largest drug seizures from a traffic stop in Tallassee that I’m aware of,” Tallassee police Lt. Jon Rawls said. “The largest seizure I remember was during a controlled delivery, and that was 12 pounds of marijuana several years ago.”
Rawls said the narcotics will be taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for testing.
A Glock 22, a .40-caliber handgun, and $691 in cash was also seized.
Cunningham is being charged with trafficking a controlled substance, first degree unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Rawls said other charges are possible.
According to court records, Cunningham pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in 2011 in Tallapoosa County. Thursday, he was out of jail on bond from a November 2022 arrest for first-degree possession of marijuana.