Residents with Alzheimer’s and dementia can present issues for law enforcement.
Some believe there is nothing wrong and will wander off. Others forget who their loved ones are.
Because of this issue, the Tallassee Police Department recently received training on how to handle it.
“With the new Missing and Endangered Person Alert, we can put it out for any of those that go missing where the family or caregiver know they have dementia or Alzheimer's,” Tallassee Police Chief Todd Buce said. “It is no longer the old days where you had to wait 24 hours for an adult to consider missing.”
Project Lifesaver is a popular program to help track at risk persons through a bracelet with monitoring access by local law enforcement. It is in use in Tallapoosa County and portions of Tallassee.
“Right now we have five that have been issued the transmitters,” Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said. “It has to be a commitment from the caregiver.”
According to the Project Lifesaver website the bracelet relies on radio technology and search and rescue teams. If a person wearing a Project Lifesaver bracelet goes missing, the caregiver notifies his or her local Project Lifesaver agency. First responders use the client’s individualized frequency to locate the individual.
Buce said there are things a caregiver can do to help mitigate things should a loved one with dementia or Alzheimer’s wander off. Many are simple such as sewing contact information into clothing. Current photographs are also suggested as many photos of alerts of missing people have only a driver's license photo.
“Take photos with your phone and put it in a folder,” Buce said. “It needs to be readily accessible.”
Encounters between law enforcement and mentally challenged residents can be difficult.
But there are ways caregivers can aid law enforcement before an incident may occur. Buce said the Tallassee Police Department has CAD software to go along with call information.
“If the caregiver will call us on a non-emergency line, they can give us the appropriate information about a person at their residence with dementia or Alzheimer's,” Buce said. “We would have that knowledge prior to ever receiving a call from that location.”
Buce said the Tallassee Police Department’s CAD system works with the dispatch center in Wetumpka as well. It can relay the same information to first responders.
“The earlier they can detect something and put the countermeasures into effect the better,” Buce said. “The more we know about a person and person’s history and their condition, the better prepared we can be for our response.”
Buce said common calls involving those with dementia or Alzheimer’s often involve a domestic dispute or burglary where those affected don’t recognize a family member. Buce said sometimes caregivers are in denial their loved one is affected but also in the early stages of diseases when symptoms are mild.
Buce explained many calls involving dementia and Alzheimer’s residents involve confusion. They might not recognize a husband or wife.
“It could make them aggressive to their loved one and make it a criminal offense but at the same time, is that something you want to charge this person with?” Buce said.
Caregivers giving dispatch appropriate information such as name, description, vehicles and addresses can prove valuable on other types of calls too.
“They will go to a store or gas station and swear they have purchased something,” Buce said. “When the clerk or management will see them walk out with it. It is a criminal case but it is also a medical issue. The person doesn’t intentionally try to steal.”
Buce said sometimes the confused party feels they are being harassed when confronted.
“It becomes more volatile,” Buce said. “Having the information in the CAD system available for officers is vital to help in the response.”