Readers of The Tallassee Tribune will soon see an unfamiliar byline, as the paper has welcomed a summer intern.
Hali Cameron is a senior at the Alabama State University majoring in print journalism and will be interning for The Tribune this summer.
"I'm very happy to welcome Hali to The Tallassee Tribune," Tribune bureau chief Carmen Rodgers said. "I look forward to working with her this summer. I believe she will offer a fresh new perspective that readers will enjoy."
Cameron lives in nearby Notasulga and she is familiar with Tallassee and surrounding areas.
"I know the Tallassee community will welcome Hali with open arms," Rodgers said.
Managing editor Santana Wood said she is proud to have Cameron on the team.
“When I first spoke to Hali, it was clear she loves journalism,” Wood said. “She is just so excited about writing stories and interviewing people. It’s refreshing to see so much enthusiasm for our field. I’m excited to see what she accomplishes with us and glad we can be a stepping stone in her journalism career.”
In the past, Cameron has worked in ASU's communications department on the school's social media team.
"I chose journalism because I have a passion for writing and speaking," Cameron said. "I was a work-study student and I assist Dr. (Simone) Byrd (chair) in the communication department. Working with Dr. Byrd has brought me a lot of advantages and has helped me grow.”
Cameron also has gained experience at ASU that will help her as she interns with The Tribune.
“I'm a part of the communication social media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc.) team,” Cameron said. “I have done many interviews throughout campus with students and guest speakers involved with communication."
With experience managing social media, Cameron has proven to be a talented journalist as an undergrad.
Cameron also understands the importance of trusted journalism.
"It's very important to me as an upcoming journalist to get the information — not just basic information but things that people want to know,” Cameron said. “I'm very confident in the things I do, whether it is writing or interviewing. This is something I'm passionate about and nothing could change my mind, I'm the voice.”
When Cameron isn't working or attending class, she stays busy at home.
"I'm also a mother of one,” Cameron said. “I have a daughter who is 2 years old. She has a lot of personality. Being a mother has made me work hard on my dreams. It brings out the best of my writing. As a mom, it's my duty that my child knows she can be whatever she wants to be no matter her race or gender."