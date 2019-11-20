Members of Tallassee’s Boy Scout Troop 59 spent much of Saturday collecting canned goods outside of area grocery stores to donate to the Association of Christians in Tallassee for Service (A.C.T.S.)
“The staff of A.C.T.S. would like to thank Troop 59 for the Veteran's Day Food Drive they recently conducted to benefit A.C.T.S.,” A.C.T.S. director Berry Adair said. “During the food drive Troop 59 collected 619 pounds of needed food and monetary donations in the amount of $607.53.”
Troop 59’s donation will help A.C.T.S. in providing food and utility assistance to the less fortunate in Tallassee and surrounding areas.
“Great job, Troop 59,” Adair said. “Please accept our sincere appreciation for supporting A.C.T.S. and our Community in this manner. On behalf of A.C.T.S., we wish you and your families a Happy and Blessed Thanksgiving.”