Tropical Storm Fred is nearing landfall and could have impacts in Southeastern portions of the state.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the center of Fred should make landfall in the eastern Florida Panhandle this afternoon or early this evening, and on Tuesday it is expected to move over western Georgia. tropical-storm-force winds could extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km) from the center. Areas of Southeastern Alabama could see impacts from Fred, especially those nearest to the Georgia border.
According to NOAA, Fred is moving toward the north-northeast at about 9 miles an hour. This general track is expected through tonight.
NOAA Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicates that maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher gusts. Only a slight change in strength is expected before landfall. After landfall, Fred is predicted to rapidly weaken.
At around 1 p.m. this afternoon, NOAA reported that a wind gust of 58 mph (93 km/h) was recently reported at Bald Point, Florida.
Tallassee Mayor John Hammock said should inclement weather move into the area, the storm shelters behind city hall, at 3 Freeman Ave., will be open to the public.
For the latest updates on Tropical Storm Fred, visit https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/