Trustmark recently announce that Tod Etheredge has been named President of the Montgomery, Alabama market, where he previously served as Retail, Commercial and Private Banking Manager. Etheredge joined Trustmark in 2004 and has over 29 years of banking experience.
“We are pleased to announce Tod Etheredge as President in Montgomery,” said Art Stevens,
Trustmark Retail Banking President. “Tod’s experience and accomplishments in retail and commercial banking will be valuable in his new position, and we are confident he will build on Trustmark’s long-term success in the Montgomery area. We look forward to the many contributions he will continue to make to our company, customers, and the community.”
Etheredge is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point. He was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the US Army Field Artillery and later earned the rank of captain. While serving with the First Infantry Division, Etheredge saw combat duty with the Coalition Forces’ lead combat unit in Operation Desert Storm. He received several military awards, including the Bronze Star. Etheredge is also a graduate of the LSU Graduate School of Banking.
In his community, he has served on numerous boards where he has held various leadership positions. In Montgomery, Etheredge serves as a Partner Community with the Air University Command Chief through the Montgomery-Gunter-Maxwell Partners Program, member of the Samaritan Counseling Center Board of Directors and Vice President of Valiant Cross Academy Board of Directors.