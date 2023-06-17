David Thornton likes to pay attention to detail.
His job has him looking over 3D drawings, plans and specifications every day to make sure parts fit together. But about 10 years ago Thornton was seeking a daily break from looking at a computer screen and wanting to use his hands.
Thornton soon realized he could mix his attention to detail and pay homage to his grandfather Charles Crump by making writing pens.
“I told my wife I think I’m going to buy a wood lathe,” Thornton said in his Tallassee shop. “She was like we have been married for how long and I never knew that I liked woodworking.”
The lathe arrived soon after and Thornton created his first pens from a few different woods with different appearances. He gave them as Christmas gifts the first year.
“Everyone was like these are really cool,” Thornton said. “We have never seen anything like this. They were like, ‘Where did you get those?’ I was like, ‘I made them.’”
Quickly, Tallassee Custom Pens was in business. But Thornton’s journey into working with wood started as a teenager living with Crump in Lanett.
“When he retired he started a woodworking business,” Thornton said. “He did bigger things like puzzles and trucks and boats for kids. His wood business was large enough his stuff was in stores up to Callaway Gardens but also did arts and crafts shows. He needed help at the shows and I tagged along and I picked up a few woodworking tips.”
Crump died and so did Thornton’s woodworking until he realized he needed something to escape and relax his mind from daily routines. Thornton went to drafting school before starting his career as a draftsman and developed a love for writing utensils. It was before computers and all the software used to create today’s 3D models.
“We did everything on a board with paper,” Thornton said. “We used good pens and pencils. It was always nice to have something good to write with.”
At the same time Thornton was tired of using mass produced pens and believed others would appreciate a quality handmade pen.
“When I started turning pens, I wanted something a little different,” Thornton said. “No two are the same. Wood grain is never the same. Finishes are never the same. That is what got me was I can make this and there will never be another one just like it.”
A new wood lathe and a decade later and Thornton stocks a little bit of everything to make his pens. There are wood blanks of Bethlehem olive wood from Israel, Mesquite, local black walnut, teak, stabilized burl, hybrids and resin and wood mixes. There is dyed wood and storied wood such as oak from the tree in “Shawshank Redemption.” He has also used material from seats and such at Bryant Denny Stadium and Beard Eaves Memorial Coliseum.
In ten years Thornton has developed his eye and feel. He looks at wood and other materials and can imagine the pen in them.
“I start thinking about what component set to use and finish before I ever start turning,” Thornton said. “Now I almost always use gold colored components with walnut because I love the contrast. It makes the dark walnut pop.”
The process of turning pens plays to Thornton’s mindfulness of drafting by thinking about shapes and tolerances in measurements — how things go together.
A rectangle wood blank just larger than a marker is first drilled through the center and a sleeve inserted. Thornton then carefully lines the merged metal and wood in his lathe reaching for a turning tool. Soon chips come off the wood as Thornton makes the rectangle round. Carefully shaping the body of what will soon be a pen. Sandpaper and sand-and-sealer creates the smooth finish before Thornton presses the other needed components in place to complete a working pen.
Thornton’s creations are everywhere. He has shipped them to Houston and Australia too. People have bought them out of his hand at the bank and at a class reunion in Lanett.
“One of my classmates asked me to bring some,” Thornton said. “Everyone got to looking at them and I sold several right there. A couple are pen guys and didn’t know I did this.”
Some of Thornton’s pens are in the hands of executives, doctors and dentists. Most have found his creations at local arts and crafts shows.
When Thornton retires from full time work, he wants to expand the number of shows he sells his wares at but for now he stays near Tallassee. His next show is Arti Gras coming up next month at Russell Crossroads.
Until retirement, “turning pens” is Thornton’s escape from daily life.
“My wife laughs sometimes,” Thornton said. “If I have had a bad day, she just tells me to go to the shop. To be honest sometimes when I come in, I just go straight to the shop. I will turn the music on and turn on the lathe. After a little while, I’m all good.”