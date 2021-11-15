A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian has claimed the life of a Tuskegee man. Roland L. Sanford, 31, was fatally injured when an unknown vehicle struck Sanford at approximately 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, causing fatal injuries.
The deadly crash happened on U.S. Highway 29 South near the Macon County mile marker 174.2, which is approximately 10 miles south of Auburn.
According to responding law enforcement, Sanford was pronounced dead on the scene.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.