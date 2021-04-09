The missing person case of Marquez Duncan has turned into an active homicide investigation after the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences identified the human remains that were found last week as the missing 23-year-old.
On Thursday, April 1, investigators received reports of a body found on a property near Alabama Avenue and Avenue B in Tuskegee. According to investigators, the body appeared to have been there for several weeks. Duncan had not been seen since February 23.
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers' $1,000 reward remains active for any information that leads to an arrest(s) for the murder of Marquez Duncan.
Police are asking anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation of Duncan, to please call the Tuskegee Police Department at 334-727-0200 or contact CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line 334-215-STOP or download CrimeStoppers P3-tips app.
Be sure to receive a tip ID and password in order to communicate with investigators in case there is a follow-up question. CrimeStoppers toll-free number 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Tips may lead to a $1,000 cash reward.