Two Tallassee residents have been charged with first-degree robbery related to a November incident.
Malik Deandre Allen, 21, of Tallassee was arrested Friday after he was identified as a suspect in an attack and robbery along a nature trail in Tallassee.
Jaquies La’Montavious Dewayne Hoffman, 19, of Tallassee was arrested in December related to the incident.
Both Allen and Hoffman were charged with the Class A felony first-degree robbery and both were booked in the Elmore County Jail. Allen and Hoffman are currently free after each posting a $60,000 bond.
Court documents reveal more about the incident.
“[Allen and Hoffman] choked the victim, punched the victim in the face multiple times, pushed the victim to the ground,” the documents state.
The documents described what might have been a gun or something representing a gun under one of their shirts. The suspects allegedly got away with cash, credit cards and shoes belonging to the victim.