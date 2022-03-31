STOCK - cuffs and warrant
Mike Ireland

Two Tallassee residents have been charged with first-degree robbery related to a November incident.

Malik Deandre Allen, 21, of Tallassee was arrested Friday after he was identified as a suspect in an attack and robbery along a nature trail in Tallassee. 

Jaquies La’Montavious Dewayne Hoffman, 19, of Tallassee was arrested in December related to the incident.

Both Allen and Hoffman were charged with the Class A felony first-degree robbery and both were booked in the Elmore County Jail. Allen and Hoffman are currently  free after each posting a $60,000 bond.

Court documents reveal more about the incident.

“[Allen and Hoffman] choked the victim, punched the victim in the face multiple times, pushed the victim to the ground,” the documents state.

The documents described what might have been a gun or something representing a gun under one of their shirts. The suspects allegedly got away with cash, credit cards and shoes belonging to the victim.

 