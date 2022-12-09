Arrest

Submitted / The Tribune Guns and drugs were seized during the execution of a search warrant on Thelma Drive in Tallassee.

The Tallassee Police Department arrested two while executing a search warrant Wednesday on Thelma Drive.

Arrest Ballentine

William Ballentine
Arrest Robinson

Derrick Robinson

“Two white males were arrested,” Tallassee police Chief Todd Buce said. “Derrick Robinson was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance. William Ballentine was charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a short-barrel shotgun.”

Ballentine and Robinson were transported to the Tallapoosa County Jail. Ballentine has a $21,000 bond available to him and Robinson has a $6,000 bond available.

 

Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. He may be reached via email at cliff.williams@alexcityoutlook.com.