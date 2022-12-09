The Tallassee Police Department arrested two while executing a search warrant Wednesday on Thelma Drive.
“Two white males were arrested,” Tallassee police Chief Todd Buce said. “Derrick Robinson was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance. William Ballentine was charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a short-barrel shotgun.”
Ballentine and Robinson were transported to the Tallapoosa County Jail. Ballentine has a $21,000 bond available to him and Robinson has a $6,000 bond available.