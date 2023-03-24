Two Tallassee citizens are still alive after the actions of two Tallassee police officers.
Lt. Matthew Manning and officer Andres Amaya were honored in a small ceremony for their actions.
“The two officers went above and beyond their call of duty,” Tallassee police chief Todd Buce said. “There were two incidents where they saved two different citizens’ lives.”
Manning’s and Amaya’s commanding officers explained interactions that led to recognizing the officers.
Lt. Jon Rawls said in early March, Manning responded to a call about an unresponsive male subject.
“Upon arriving it was found out that the subject was not breathing and Haynes [Ambulance] was several minutes away,” Rawls said. “Lt. Manning took it upon himself to perform CPR including mouth to mouth resuscitation going way above what our normal call of duty is.”
Rawls said medics administered NARCAN and the subject survived.
“There is no doubt the acts of Lt. Manning saved that man,” Rawls said.
Lt. Chris Howard said in February Amaya responded to a call about a woman in distress.
“She got a hold of a knife and put it to her neck,” Howard said. “While another officer was speaking to the lady, officer Amaya was able to come up behind her and pull her arms away from her neck and take her to the ground. It is believed the actions saved that woman’s life and put him at great risk to his own safety.”
Buce said the actions along with those recognized over the last year show Tallassee police officers greatly care for the community.
“They all are great officers,” Buce said. “Many of them have shown time and again they are willing to go above and beyond the call of duty.”