The alleged killers of pregnant Shorter resident Jessica Bean are in the Macon County Jail facing capital murder charges.
According to court documents Desirea Monique Driscol, 25, and Darrian Daqwon Kennebrew, 27, both of Tallassee were arrested Feb. 23.
Court documents state the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Bureau of Investigation aided in the investigation. Those documents also state Bean, 39, was pregnant when she was shot last month near Keys Court in Shorter.
“On or about Sunday, Feb. 5 the defendant(s) did commit the murder or act as an accomplice of Jessica Bean,” the documents state.
Kennebrew was arrested Feb. 23 and Driscol was arrested Monday. Both are in the Macon County Jail with no bond available to them.