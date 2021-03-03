Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced today, on Dr. Seuss’s birthday and Read Across America Day, its decision to no longer publish six of the author’s books because they “portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong.”
A University of Alabama professor agrees with the publisher’s move but says the books should not be banned. Instead, he encourages parents and teachers to move away from Dr. Seuss books and, instead, use other titles to teach reading skills.
“Older, classic children’s books such as those by Dr. Seuss, while well-loved, are often imbued with covert and sometimes very overt racist imagery and messages,” said Jamie Campbell Naidoo, the Foster-EBSCO Endowed professor in UA’s School of Library and Information Studies.
“Given that children develop an understanding of themselves, others, and the world around them from the media that they consume, it is imperative that they encounter stories free of images and messages that perpetuate stereotypes and cultural misunderstandings. The Dr. Seuss books have been used for years to teach children how to read, but they also contain hurtful imagery that reinforces stereotypes of many ethnic and racial groups.
Numerous beautiful, engaging books, representing all types of cultural diversity, are currently available for children; books that celebrate diversity and encourage children to respect each other. The time has come for parents, caregivers, librarians, and teachers to embrace these titles and move away from the Dr. Seuss books.
Should libraries ban these books? Should teachers remove them from their classroom libraries? No, but they cannot in good conscience share these books with kids without taking time to talk about why the books are hurtful. In a week that is meant to celebrate Reading Across America, let’s celebrate those books that celebrate all children.”