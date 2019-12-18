Urban Tails in Tallassee was filled with pooches Saturday afternoon as area residents brought their fur babies to the pet salon and spa for a photo with Santa. Many pets were dressed in holiday attire and some even sported doggie jewelry.
Owner Kimberly Hammock hosted the fundraiser along with Tallassee's Community Development Corporation to benefit The Humane Society of Elmore County and Lake Martin Animal Sanctuary. In total, $1,000 was raised through the fundraiser.
Some brought their pets and children to take a photo with Santa. The CDC's Tiffany
Baker took the Christmas photos, and Mayor Johnny Hammock stood in for the "Man in Red" and played the part of Santa for the day.
"It was a bucket list item to stand in for the ‘Man in Red,’" Johnny said. "It was heartwarming to see the kids light up when they saw Santa."
This event was aimed to support and spotlight all the good work shelters do for homeless animals in the area.
"We are just so passionate about the animals," Kim Hammock said. "This is our way of giving back to the Elmore County humane shelter and the Lake Martin Animal
Sanctuary. Both of those organizations do great work for animals in our area."
There were dogs of all sizes and breeds at the pet salon.
Shelly Jordan brought her dog Lenny who was a show dog at Sea World in Orlando, Florida before he retired in Tallassee.
"Lenny loves coming here," Jordan said. "He thinks she is at a meet and greet because that is part of what she’s used to at Sea World."
Kim Hammock said this first-of-its-kind event was a success — thanks to help from many.
"I want to thank the CDC, Brad Davis, Laura Leigh Peters, Tiffany Baker, Dana Walters, Madison and Donna Cunningham, and Jennie Zinn,” she said.
With year one in the books, Hammock said Santa Paws could become an annual
occurrence.
"There has been some discussion about doing this again," she said.