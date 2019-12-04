With the holiday season here, Urban Tails owner Kimberly Hammock is hosting the first-of-its-kind, Santa Paws, from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.
“Everyone is invited to have their photo taken with Santa,” Hammock said.
While the event is free and open to the public, donations will be accepted.
Proceeds from photo sales will go directly to the Humane Society of Elmore County and the Lake Martin Animal Sanctuary.
People will be able to choose which shelter they would like their contribution to go to.
Urban Tails is working in conjunction with the Tallassee Community Development Corporation, another local nonprofit organization, to bring this event to fruition.
“We are just so passionate about helping the animals,” Hammock said. “We just want to help. Both the Elmore County humane shelter and the Lake Martin shelter work so hard and we would like to show our support.”
Urban Tails is located at 305 Barnett Blvd. For more information call 334-991-4592.