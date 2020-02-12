The inaugural, first-of-its-kind Valentine's gospel celebration was held on Saturday inside the Warehouse at 1220 located behind the 1220 Café.
This program was a fundraiser for local charities and was hosted by God's Congregation Church's Bishop Gauntt and Rev. David Butler was the master of ceremonies for the celebration.
This event incorporated a number of local artists from Tallassee and surrounding communities, including Bro. Mack Daugherty, the Driscol Sisters, the Shorter Family and more.
There was also a silent auction for baked goods and other items.
According to event coordinator Nina Gauntt, over $1,200 was raised and more are welcomed.
To donate or for more information, call 334-283-8116 or email nasgauntt@aol.com.