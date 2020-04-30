On Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at approximately 2:45 p.m., officers with the Tallassee Police Department responded to the Road Runner gas station, located at 709 Central Blvd., in reference to a possible shooting.
Upon arrival officers determined that a verbal altercation between two male subjects had occurred on the roadway and that both subjects pulled into the gas station parking lot where the altercation continued.
“During the argument both subjects pulled out handguns and fired at each other,” Chief of Police, Matthew Higgins said in a statement. “One of the two men fled the scene and the other advised officers that he did not know the identity of the person he was in the altercation with.” There were no injuries to anyone.
Further information will be released when available.
This case is currently under investigation by Detectives.