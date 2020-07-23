Verizon Authorized Wireless Retailers recently announced its TCC and Wireless Zone stores are donating 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies during its eighth annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway.
More than one million backpacks have been donated since the launch of the campaign in 2013. The backpack giveaway allows students across the nation ato be better prepared for the beginning of the upcoming school year.
In addition to the backpack giveaway, TCC will also give five $10,000 college scholarships to selected students.
There are more than 800 participating TCC and Wireless Zone stores across the U.S. that are encouraging families across the U.S. to visit select locations on Sunday, July 26, between 1-4 p.m. to pick up a backpack. Backpacks will be filled with school supplies such as pencils, paper, glue, folders and a pencil box.
One backpack per child will be given away to families. With safeguards in mind, and to limit the amount of people at the backpack giveaway, children are not required to be present.
Supplies are limited. In precious year’s events, backpacks went quickly. This year, they will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s social distancing and state guidelines will be practiced at each participating store location to ensure participant safety. Furthermore, distanced walkup or contactless drive-up events for customers to pick up backpacks will be in place to further safeguard from the spread of COVID-19.
In addition to the backpack giveaway, as a part of its Big Impact program, TCC will award five students with a $10,000 college scholarship. Students in kindergarten through 12th grade are eligible for the scholarship and can register at a local Verizon store during Saturday’s backpack giveaway event. Big Impact college scholarship entries will be accepted through July 31.
“It’s our favorite time of year as a TCC family. We love helping students obtain essential supplies before they begin their school year each summer,” said Scott Moorehead, who is CEO of Round Room, the parent company of TCC. “To have been able to donate more than one million backpacks to our nation’s youth in the eight years of this event is incredible, and I couldn’t be more thankful for our store locations, employees and customers for helping us continue to do good in our operating communities.”
For a full list of participating stores or for more information, visit www.tccrocks.com/locations. Each participating store will giveaway up to 180 backpacks. Any remaining supplies will be given to area schools.
As a “Culture of Good, Inc. company”, TCC makes continuing investments local communities where it operates. Recently, the company gave away 5,540 duffel bags filled with essential items to foster children across the U.S. It also gave $160,000 to local nonprofits organizations assisting people affected by the COVID-19 health pandemic.
Supporters of the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway are encouraged to use hashtags #SchoolRocks and #BetterTogether on Instagram and Twitter to help spread the word.