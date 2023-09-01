With veterinary clinics in Tallassee and Loachapoka, Four Daughters Veterinary Services P.C. hopes to fill the gap in between.
The new veterinary clinic will be open to patients starting Sept. 5 with routine wellness services for cats and dogs; surgical procedures including more advanced ones such as orthopedics; routine spay and neutering; and boarding services.
Owner and veterinarian Dr. Andrew Lovelady said the goal over the next year is to expand the clinic's services to horses and cattle.
Previously, Lovelady earned a bachelor’s of science in zoology, masters of biomedical sciences and doctorate of veterinary medicine all from Auburn University. He has been in the field for nearly 20 years, and owning his own practice has been his plan since first starting veterinary school.
“We finally felt like we were in a community that we know we want to live in for the rest of our lives,” he said. “After living and being involved in this community for the past seven years, we felt the best way that we could further contribute to our community is through professional involvement.”
As the name applies, Lovelady along with his wife, Lisa, have four daughters. His family inspired the name, and his vision is to create a family- and community-oriented business. The clinic overall has been in the making for the past three years. Lovelady first began the journey in 2020 with finding the property and going through the loan process. However, due to COVID, banks suspended loans and the clinic was put on hold.
Then in the summer of 2022, banks started professional lending again. Construction for the clinic started by the end of 2022 and it was a seven-month process to get the building completed.
“We have spent the month of August putting everything together — equipment, inventory, software, going through the hiring process and finding all your employees,” he said.
Before starting the practice, Lovelady worked over 10 years as an associate veterinarian in mixed and small animal clinics. He also has been an assistant professor at Auburn University College of Agriculture and Tuskegee University.
Lovelady said with all his past experiences he not only hopes to provide a high-quality service, but have Four Daughters be a place of community and fellowship.
“My wife and I also want to use this business and this facility as a point of ministry,” he said. “Not just meeting someone’s needs with their pets or their livestock, obviously that’s first and foremost, but we are a very Christian and church-focused family. We want to see this as an outreach opportunity to share our beliefs as well as our professional skill sets.”
Four Daughters Veterinary Services is located at 5660 Notasulga Road.
Four Daughters Veterinary Services hosts an open house event in Reeltown from 3 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 31.