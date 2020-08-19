With less than a week to go, the Aug. 25 municipal election is rapidly approaching. This election year, there are 24 candidates seeking election.
There are three candidates in the race for the mayor's seat, including incumbent Johnny Hammock, Danny Ingram and John Stonaker.
Councilman for Ward 5 Terrel Brown is the only councilmember who is unopposed.
The Tallassee Chamber of Commerce, along with WTLS and the Tallassee Community Development Corporation, held a virtual 2020 Meet the Candidates to allow each candidate to speak and explain their platforms on Monday.
The event began at 6:30 p.m. with a statement from current Mayor Johnny Hammock. Hammock was first elected in 2016 and he recalled his campaign platforms and the progress made in those areas.
"When I first ran in 2016, I had five platforms that I ran on," Hammock said. "The first one was public safety. When I came in, we assessed the situation and we rebuilt our police department from the top to the bottom. We started by choosing chief Matthew Higgins to come in and lead the way. And we rebuilt the police department with new personnel, policy and procedures."
Hammock also spoke about economic development.
"My next platform was economic development," he said. "There are three key ingredients to economic development. First is infrastructure. As you all know, we've done a lot of infrastructure work and we have a lot more on the way.”
Hammock explained some of the ongoing infrastructure projects in Tallassee.
"We have the sewer plant that is 60% through on the design page,” he said. “We're about to do a sewer project in the Emfinger subdivision in Ward 2. We're about to advertise for bid the Whatley Drive project. We've had a lot of drainage problems for many, many years coming off that parking lot and also from under Highway 14 where Superfoods is. So that should give a lot of people on Whatley Drive some relief from their drainage problems."
The new sewer plant was another subject Hammock shed light on.
"We should be completing the sewer plant probably January or February of 2022," Hammock said.
Hammock also outlined more cast-iron pipeline replacement projects.
"We've got a gas line project about to start any day now with HDD's Larry Rogers who won the bid on that. This will be our second cast-iron gas line replacement on that side of the river, but this one is going to be wards 4, 5 and 7 — a little bit is going to be done to feed the new gas line toward the new high school."
Hammock talked about the area workforce and the local intuitions that prepare to enter it.
"The next key ingredient in economic development is workforce, and the school does a great job here in Tallassee, and also Reeltown does a great job,” he said. “Some of the citizens who live in Tallassee go to Reeltown schools; they both do an excellent job with getting the kids ready for a workforce to be a vital part of our businesses here in town."
Since taking office, Hammock and the Tallassee City Council set aside funding to aid in building a new high school.
"The next platform was education, as you all know that we're about to start building a new school, hopefully in the near future,” Hammock said. “I've talked with the interim superintendent Brock Nolan and they should be closing on a bond deal probably in the next week or so to build a new high school.”
Lastly, Hammock talked about more work that will soon take place in the city.
"Also we received a (Community Development Block Grant) to tear down 27 houses, which were waiting on Brad Davis to finish up the paperwork on the title searches, then we should be bringing those down," Hammock concluded.
Candidate for mayor Danny Ingram also spoke during the 2020 Meet the Candidates.
Ingram previously served as a member of the Tallassee Board of Education.
"I served on the school board for 16 years and we did some really good things while I was on that board, including starting vocational school here on campus in Tallassee," Ingram said.
According to Ingram, he has experience in infrastructure projects.
"I've been successful in the past in developing running water and sewer systems construction,” Ingram said. “I did up to $30 million in construction work than I oversaw.”
Ingram also said he has experience in the utility field.
"I have written or helped write grants in the past, all of which got funded,” Ingram said “The last of which brought Madix to Eclectic through a Community Development Block Grant. Overall, that brought about 600 jobs to the Eclectic community. A lot of those people up there are from Tallassee. I think I am strong in that area.”
Ingram introduced a plan to create a multicounty business cooperative.
"One thing that is new, that I have been working on, is a regional economic cooperative, where we would meet with the mayors, the city councils, the economic development boards of Macon, Lee, Tallapoosa, Elmore, Autauga and Montgomery counties,” Ingram said. “ We would identify all their industries, and then see if we could not start some type of cooperative pact between those industries to do business within that regional cooperative. That strengthens our local economy, it, hopefully, produces jobs and cuts lead times for those industries or it should. It strengthens relationships between all the counties."
Ingram said he has past experience working with county officials.
"I worked in the past successfully with the industrial development boards in different counties, with ECEDA and Elmore County,” he said. “And I think that is something you must do, is have a good relationship with those development committees or organizations that help you find jobs and lure industries.”
Ingram also addressed the recently acquired east side mill complex.
"The eastside mill, I think, is a very high priority,” Ingram said. “That cleanup, I know it's going to be an expensive task and a long process probably but I do have ideas on how to clean it up."
Ingram said cleaning the mill site will help neighboring properties.
"Once cleaned up that will be one of the most expensive properties in Tallassee, Alabama,” he said. “Properly developed, it will increase property values on both sides of the river. Riverfront property will very likely increase dramatically.”
While Ingram did not disclose his plans during the forum, he did invite the public to view those plans on social media.
Incumbent Jeremy Taunton of Ward 1 led the 2020 Meet the Candidates for the Tallassee City Council.
"I'm not a politician," Taunton said. "I'm not one to say in a council meeting 'I'll vote for this, if you consider this.’ No, you vote for this because I want this or what is best for the city. I don't vote on maybes. Maybe we shouldn't do this; maybe we shouldn't do that. It's either yes or no."
Taunton believes most members of the current administration have worked to progress the City of Tallassee since taking the council seat.
"I think that we've tried, most of us have tried, to do our best to progress the city and in a way that, one, we have a surplus, we have quality water and sewage, the things that are a necessity, the things that we have to have," Taunton said. "Do I say that we need to have more industrial development? Absolutely. How do we get there? It's a team effort with numerous, numerous, different organizations. I think growth needs to be looked at, with an understanding of is it a progressive growth or is it a good growth? Because we don't want to end up like other cities that have buildings, empty and vacant all over the place."
Taunton also said he is proud of the grant funding the city has garnered over the past four years.
"We've got over $4 million in grants,” he said. “Someone once said grants are not always good. Well, I beg to differ. If you go anywhere to buy something and you have a coupon that's half off well, are you going to use a coupon? I certainly hope that you would because you're paying instead of say, $10 you're paying $5. So, grants are great.”
Incumbent councilmember Sarah Hill spoke following Taunton.
"As the party representative for the last four years I've worked hard, tirelessly, to enhance our neighborhoods," Hill said. "Currently we have almost $2 million in infrastructure investments and upgrades in Ward 2, and Ward 2 has not seen this kind of work in over a decade."
There are multiple infrastructure projects about to take place in Ward 2 including the Tallaweeka water tank project.
“We're also in the process of advertising for bids for a $1.1 million sewer sewage upgrade for Emfinger subdivision,” Hill said. “There's been so much groundwater that's infiltrated the pipes and it's causing issues for our sewer system down the road. This is part of the larger sewer plant project that is estimated to come in at $4.3 million. Finally, on Whatley Drive, we're finally about to open for bids on the drainage project."
Hill said drainage issues in Emfinger is a major concern for those who reside in the neighborhood. When she rain in 2016, she remembers this being residents’ No. 1 issue.
“Finally, four years later and $300,000 expected to be put into this project, we're going to get Whatley Drive fixed,” Hill said. “It is my goal to continue this project throughout Emfinger down Camelia, Godwin, Golden and Hornsby.”
City council incumbent Damian Carr followed Hill.
Carr has been active in the Jordanville community for many years. He has served as a councilman for the ward since 2016.
“Some of the accomplishments are, we have torn down houses, we built sidewalks, we put down rumble strips to keep our kids safe from motorists that are flying up and down the road,” Carr said. “Also, we have the Laney Lift Station project that is going on right now. That's a big project for Ward 3.”
Carr toured the city when state officials visited Tallassee to get a firsthand site at dilapidated homes in the areas, many in Ward 3.
"Also, the mayor and me worked tirelessly with ADECA's Kenneth Boswell to tear down 27 unsafe structures," Carr said. "Some of the issues that I have in Ward 3 is we have abandoned homes that are eyesores in our community and we wish to get them out of the way. We have people staying in them. We have people storing stuff in them. Our kids don't need to see stuff like that because something bad might happen."
Carr also showed gratitude to the Tallassee Police Department for working to solve issues in the ward.
“We have people coming into Ward 3 that are not supposed to be there — coming in and starting problems,” Carr said. “Thanks to the chief (Matthew Higgins) and his staff, they have greatly slowed this situation down.”
Lastly, Carr focused on his plans moving forward.
“My plan is to have homes and my citizens in Ward 3 to get jobs,” he said. “A lot of them don't have access to any kind of vehicle, so if we get some jobs down there, they can get jobs down that way to make our community much safer. The second thing that I want to do is get rain shelters for our kids because the kids shouldn't have to stand in the rain waiting on the school busses."
Following Carr, candidate for Ward 3 council Jahazel Hooks spoke.
"Why do I want to be on the city council?" Hooks asked. "Because I want to represent Ward 3. I want to give them a voice. I want to bridge the gap. And I also want to engage our young people to get involved with their community. And with city government."
Hooks said her background offers the experience for the task at hand.
"I am qualified because I've served on numerous committees and boards and that has made me ready for this position,” Hooks said. “I'm dependable. I retired from Neptune technology with 36 years of service. I am honest and trustworthy. I am the chairperson for the board of trustees at the Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church here in Tallassee, and I'm also the treasurer for the Martin Luther King committee."
Hooks also said she works well with others but is not afraid to step into a leadership role.
“So why vote for me?” Hooks said. “Because I want to be your voice, and a vote for me, is really a vote for yourself because I'm fearless. God did not give me the spirit of fear, but he gave me the spirit of power, gave me the spirit of love and a sound mind.”
Following, candidate for Ward 3 council seat Willie Smith spoke. Smith has been on the planning commission for 12 years. He also served in the U.S. Navy, as a deputy sheriff for Tallapoosa County and as a substitute teacher in the Tallassee school system.
Smith explained his campaign platform.
"My main agenda is basically community relations — building a relationship with citizens in the community throughout Ward 3," Smith said.
He also wants to clean up Ward 3.
"As visiting the citizens in Ward 3, I noticed a lot of dilapidated houses," Smith said. "I know a lot of areas that need to be cleaned up. And we just need to get in there and do it. We need to make it a better place. Not only that, it will, if you go in there and clean the area, our property value will go up. You have better relations with each other."
Smith also plans to help make Ward 3 a safer place to live.
"I want to go in and start a neighborhood watch program again," he said. "We have got to have safety in our community. When we have safety in our community our babies sleep at night, our children will be able to go outside and play with one another without worrying about anything happening to them."
Smith also said he would like to bring more opportunities to Tallassee's younger generation to keep them busy during summer months and away from screen time.
William "Bill' Hall is seeking election in Ward 4.
"I've done state duty; I've been very successful there,” Hall said. “I am currently doing my federal duty. I've also had 31 years of military experience and was very successful there. I want to come back to where it all started. Tallassee, like I said earlier, is where I grew up. I think my education, my experiences and my successes will make me a very good candidate to come in."
Hall said while in the community he asked citizens what change they would like to see in the community.
"While out campaigning, we did a survey," Hall said. "I appreciate the responses I got from the citizens of Ward 4. There are four areas that I want to concentrate on if elected as your councilperson. Each of those areas were identified by the residents as being very dissatisfied. That is job growth, entertainment venues, economic development and street repair and maintenance. If elected, I give you my word, I will make improvements in each of those areas.”
Councilmember Terrell Brown is unopposed, but he took the opportunity to speak to his constituents.
"I would like to thank you, the citizens of East Tallassee, for allowing me the opportunity to be an extension and representative of the community," Brown said. "My desire is not to be a career politician but a voice for you as well as all of Tallassee. My commitment to the people of Ward 5 is to dedicate my time and effort to making sure our voices are heard concerning the safety of our citizens, recreation, improvement of infrastructure, cleanliness of our community and overall quality of life for all people.”
Brown said the mayor and city council may not have all the answers but they need to do a better job at listening to constituents.
“(They can do this) first by always being transparent and keeping an open dialogue between you and city hall,” Brown said. “I not only ask for your suggestions and ideas during election time, I will make every effort to listen to your thoughts and ideas on multiple issues concerning our city throughout my term. Your voice is and will always be important, empowering you our citizens to take ownership of your community by being active, up to date on the issues, and volunteering is crucial to make our community the true treasure on the Tallapoosa, for all of us."
Following Brown, incumbent councilmember Bill Godwin spoke and explained why he should continue to represent Ward 6.
"I currently serve as the city's finance director and serve as mayor pro-tem," Godwin said. " I'm very excited about the current accomplishments that the city has made over the last three and a half years. I'm even more excited about the things that we have coming up in the very near future; that's the primary reason that I'm running again.”
While Godwin said the city’s list of accomplishments is extensive, he want to highlight the finances.
“We recently restructured our bond debt with our bondholders out of New York,” Godwin said. “And from this, the city has received an A-plus rating, which is very beneficial to the city. We were also able to eliminate one of our bond series altogether. And this is huge, we were able to increase the city's constitutional debt limit from $1.5 million to $7 million, and that is huge. In addition, when all the dust settled, we were able to receive a refund cashback to the city in the amount of $595,000, which will be earmarked for specific projects so that the money will be spent efficiently and you can see where every penny of these dollars go. Also, we'll use some of this money to match several grants that we have on top so we're sure that we're going to get in the near future. So basically, we'll be able to turn some of these dollars into two or $3."
The 2020 Meet the Candidates for council wrapped with a word from Fred Randal Huey who is running for the Ward 7 seat.
"I feel like I have a lot to offer to make things better in this wonderful city," Huey said. "My qualifications come from being in business in Tallassee for 41 years with WACQ Radio. My record of leadership, community service and my positive attitude always see the glass is half full.”
Huey went on to list his extensive list of involvements including president of the Reeltown Quarterback Club, member of the Tallassee Chamber of Commerce for 40 years and served as its director, members of the Tallassee Centennial committee and Tallassee Historical Preservation Society, commander of the Tallassee Armory Guard Historical Honor Society ofr 14 years and much more.
“WACQ Radio, my business, was selected Tallassee Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year in 2005, and I was awarded the Chamber of Commerce Francis Wagner and Volunteer of the Year award in 2010,” Huey said. “I have been an adult Sunday school teacher at East Tallassee Church of Christ for the past 23 years. I'm a military veteran and a member of the American Legion. I'm a member of the National Rifle Association, and I've been married to the same woman Debra Taunton Hughey for the past 38 years."
Candidates for the Tallassee Board of Education also participated in the 2020 Meet the Candidates forum. To see their platforms, visit the Tallassee Chamber of Commerce Facebook page or the Tallassee Tribune Facebook page.
Tallassee Community Development Corporation director Brad Davis closed the forum.
“We want to thank the candidates that were able to come tonight,” Davis said. “We also want to mention the candidates that were not able to come. Some had obligations, some were unopposed, but we want to make sure we mention them as well.”
John Stonaker who is also running for mayor but was unable to attend the virtual 2020 Meet the Candidates, as well as Tommy Gresham in Ward 1, Matthew Miller in Ward 2, Darryl Wilson in Ward 4, Michael Stough in Ward 6 and David Stough in Ward 7.