"This is all about community," Smith said. "We are doing this for everyone."
The group has been giving out these lunches since schools were canceled and in that time volunteers have given away or delivered over 1,000 meals to area residents.
"We pick it up there and get the food ready for pickup," Smith said. "People can drive up and we will bring it out to the car or we will deliver it to them."
Most of the food comes from Reeltown High School's cafeteria, but on Tuesday and Thursday the area Gentleman's Club along with the Shorter Lodge joined together to serve a hot meal. Sometimes the group cooks a meal or picks up something like pizza to feed everyone.