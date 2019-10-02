Water festival held at Alabama Nature Center

The Alabama Nature Center (ANC) in collaboration with the Tallassee City Middle School System held the Tallassee City School Water Festival at the ANC in Millbrook. This one-day event took place on Sept. 20 and hosted over 125 sixth-grade studentsfrom Southside Middle School.
The program was specifically designed to address the Alabama Course of Study Objective for science, teaching them about the water cycle and the importance and value of clean water and personal responsibility for our water resources in an educational, fun and engaging atmosphere.
Students were exposed to water through a wide variety of activities such as:
Creek hike
The hike in Still Creek sparked a discussion about how humans contribute to the overall health of our waterways, including man's effects on water quality, erosion, and pollution. Students learned that our drinking water is the result of a treatment/filtering process provided by our local water systems. They also saw firsthand what happens to precipitation when it reaches the earth's surface by tracing water's journey from its source as a natural spring to its destination in a stream.
Aquatic life roundup
Students explored the myriad of life that is supported by a pond by using nets to sample for animals that live there. Students discovered how animals adapt to aquatic life and how their survival is related to water quality.
Aquatic animal presentation
Students had the opportunity to meet several of the ANC's education animals, including a midland waters snake, turtles, salamanders, and frogs.
This event was funded by Alabama Power and Neptune Technology Group.
"Neptune is an enthusiastic supporter of the Tallassee Water Festival,” Neptune human resources manager Ashley Brooks Kelser said. “This valuable educational program teaches students how their actions impact the environment around them, including opportunities to learn about the importance of clean water and protecting our water resources.
“Our team enjoyed the day participating in the aquatic roundup, animal presentation and creek hike alongside sixth-grade classes from Southside Middle School.”
The Alabama Nature Center, a hands-on outdoor education facility located at Lanark in Millbrook, is a joint project of the Alabama Wildlife Federation and benefactors Isabel and Wiley Hill. Some destinations at the ANC include the Lanark property; the state headquarters for the Alabama Wildlife Federation, contains 350 acres of striking forests, fields, streams, wetlands and ponds that are traversed by 5 miles of trails and boardwalks including a treetop viewing platform; Lanark pavilion; trails and borderwalks; and the NaturePlex, a 23,000 square foot structural facility that serves as the Welcome and Education Center.
The Alabama Nature Center has a partnership with the following: Alabama Power Foundation, City of Millbrook, Hyundai, International Paper Company, The Curtis and Edith Munson Foundation, The Daniel Foundation of Alabama, The Hobbs Foundation, US Forest Service, Vulcan Materials Company Foundation and Walmart.
Alabama Wildlife Federation is the state's oldest and largest citizens' conservation organization dedicated to the conservation and wise use of Alabama's wildlife and related natural resources. To learn more visit www.alabamawildlife.org.