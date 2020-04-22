The Tallassee City Council voted unanimously to sell a small portion of waterfront land to the owner of The Guest House for $8,000 during last Tuesday’s teleconference council meeting.
"There's like 7/8ths of acres right there at the end of the riverwalk, between there and the graveyard Creek Bridge," Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock said. “What (The Guest House owner Corrie Sid) wants to do with that property is extend it out there, have a platform on the water where people can get married and maybe add a water taxi slip, things like that."
While the property that the council voted to sell is very small, it allows lakefront access and that is a big asset to the soon-to-be venue.
"This piece of land might seem small and of little value, but having waterfront access at The Guest House is a game changer for events and activities that can be offered," Sid said. The water provides a beautiful backdrop for weddings and is the perfect launch for kayaks, fishing excursions and relaxing sunset cruises at cocktail hour."
Sid has big plans for the property and aims to maintain the unique atmosphere it boasts while taking advantage of the property's central location.
"The ultimate goal of The Guest House is to provide experiences that show off the beautiful scenery that surrounds Tallassee while pouring on our Southern Charm," she said. "Being able to claim that The Guest House is a waterfront property will also allow us to draw from the Lake Martin tourist pool. We will refer to our body of water as a river, so we can further differentiate ourselves from Lake Martin."
With a deep history and one-of-a-kind views, Sid said The Guest House will become a must-stop for anyone in central Alabama.
"Between unique experiences, the beauty of The Guest House property and now waterfront access, we will be an amazing destination for anyone looking for something different and special," she said.
Not only will the addition of lakefront access benefit the property owners, but it will also add to the economic development of the City of Tallassee.
“To sell city property to someone for economic development, that person has to do the survey and pay for the appraisal and independent legal paperwork and then we can vote to sell them that property for the price value for economic development,” Hammock said, “and that's what they unanimously voted on last (Tuesday) night. We canceled it seven to zero to sell that property to her for $8,000.
“I think it's going to be great. I'm excited. You know, she is about to put a lot of money into this and it's going to be a nice bed and breakfast, restaurant-type deal."
When the current administration took office in 2016, the City of Tallassee owned properties and was responsible for all maintenance and upkeep. Those properties, which were at times used as rental venues, have since been sold.
"We had three pieces of property that the city-owned when I came into office," Hammock said. In just one year, The Guest House cost us $27,500 and we just really didn't have the money to keep it up and restore it to what it should be.
“The same thing with the Patterson building; it was never an operation. We sold it; now look at what Dylan and Haley Daniels (the new owners of the Patterson building) have done over there. In addition to that, look at Seven Gables, which was costing us money every year. And look at it now, what Noah and Pam (the new owners of Seven Gables) have done to the property."
"It's kind of frustrating, stopping what I'm doing to listen to someone complain about the chairs haven’t been put out right or to their satisfaction before their wedding is very difficult to do," he said. "And it's no longer costing the taxpayer with less money on insurance and things like that."